 Volume 14, Issue 49  |  June 21, 2022

In Loving Memory McCalla 062122

In Loving Memory

Charles Richard McCalla

In Loving Memory McCalla

Courtesy of his loving wife, Marilyn McCalla

Charles Richard McCalla

Charles Richard McCalla, aka Bud or Mac, passed away peacefully in his favorite chair on May 5, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife, family and friends. He was 90 years old and had been a lifelong resident of Southern California.

Bud McCalla received his Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from the University of San Francisco in 1954. He purchased his first pharmacy, McCalla Prescription Pharmacy at 292 Forest Ave. in Laguna Beach in October 1958. Having adopted the moniker of Mac around the town, he was noted for being knowledgeable, generous, kind, honest and professional. He went on to be a part owner in 35 other pharmacies throughout Southern California, training each pharmacist personally. He was also the owner of the Hardware Affaire, at 294 Forest Ave. in Laguna from the late 1970s-1993. He was well known throughout Orange County for his extensive community service and was honored by the Orange County Pharmacist Association in 1995 for his outstanding contributions in pharmacy.

Bud is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marilyn. His children: Pamela Chase, Vincent (Cheryl) McCalla, Mark (Kathryn) Chase, Susan (Frank) McCalla Ornellas, Michelle (Ron) Chase Perez, Victor (Nancy) McCalla and Janelle Chase. Also, 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; his brother, Bob; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of the Wonderful Life of Charles R. McCalla has been arranged. Please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for details regarding this service. We invite all who were touched by the friendship and love of this fine man to share memories, photographs and heartfelt condolences.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Elks Lodge, 1751 S. Lyon St., Santa Ana, CA 92705. Please note on the donation that it is for the McCalla Scholarship Fund. Another option is The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach, 777 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651.

 

