 Volume 14, Issue 49  |  June 21, 2022

Messy Church to gather on June 26

Messy Church to gather on June 26

Messy Church, which welcomes everyone to its monthly get-togethers at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church, will gather this Sunday, June 26 from 4-6 p.m. This month’s theme is “Bless the Beasts and the Children.” 

Using arts and crafts, science experiments, play-acting and activities suitable for all ages, Messy Church offers spiritual exploration in a non-traditional atmosphere. A communal meal is always served as well.

“Messy Church shares the message that God loves us and we love one another,” said Barbara Crowley, who leads Messy Church at LBUMC.

A $5 donation is requested, but not required. RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. For more information, visit www.lbumc.org/ministries.

Laguna Beach United Methodist Church is located at 21632 Wesley Drive, Laguna Beach, up the hill from the Gelson’s Shopping Center.

 

