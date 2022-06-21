NewLeftHeader

Impact Giving grants $115,000 062122

Impact Giving grants $115,000 to five non-profits

Impact Giving, a collective women’s giving group founded by Laguna Beach women, recently held their 13th annual grant giveaway gala where they gave $115,000 to five Southern California non-profits.

The winners announced at the June 2 gala were:

Be Well OC. This countywide movement makes mental health care more accessible, compassionate and responsive for all, received $30,000 to introduce communities to the Mobile Crisis Response Team which takes mental health help directly to those in need. The mobile unit is currently operating in Newport Beach, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove and Anaheim. 

CASA OC. Court appointed special advocates (CASA) has stood alongside severely abused, neglected and abandoned Orange County children as they navigate the foster care system. CASA will use its $30,000 grant to recruit, screen and train 200 new volunteers who will have an opportunity to “change a child’s story” for the better.

WISEPlace. Serving unaccompanied women experiencing homelessness by providing them with safe shelter, counseling and mental health services, case management, addiction recovery and employment assistance to help rebuild their lives. WISEPlace will use their $25,000 grant to help fund a legal advocate’s salary and low cost, high quality legal services for their clients. 

The Dragon Kim Foundation. After losing their son in a tragic accident, Grace and Daniel Kim channeled their grief into a nonprofit to give youth, regardless of socio-economic backgrounds, opportunities to discover and pursue their passions and to make positive changes in their communities. The foundation will use their $15,000 grant to expand their tuition-free programs where “change makers can launch do-good projects” with the help of mentoring, business training and seed funding. 

 –ElderHelp of San Diego. Their army of 500 volunteers helps seniors live independently, safely and with dignity in their own homes. They meet one on one with older adults and offer individualized assistance with tasks such as grocery shopping, transportation, home safety, mail organization, or they simply visit since most of the people they serve live alone. They will use their $15,000 grant to provide biweekly food deliveries to clients living in low-income senior housing. 

Impact Giving also raised more than $35,000 to be split evenly between the other 12 finalists not awarded grants. 

Impact Giving has awarded 81 grants totaling $1.6 million to local and global nonprofits.

 Impact Giving now has 120 members who select, vet and ultimately vote for their favorite nonprofits. Impact Giving welcomes new members. Dues are $1,250 annually or if you are under 40, $780 a year. To learn more about joining the group whose vision is “Women changing lives both locally and globally through the power of collective giving,” email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

