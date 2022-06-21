NewLeftHeader

Groove the summer with a series of jazz

Laguna Live! invites you to experience the musical history of jazz in four outstanding concerts this summer with all-star groups. Concerts take place at the intimate and well-ventilated Woman’s Club on St. Ann’s Drive from 6-8 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. for social hour.

On Thursday, July 7, Natalie Hanna Mendoza and her All-Star Trio will be celebrating the swing era, the most popular style of music in the U.S. from the early 1930s until the late 1940s.

On Thursday, July 21, BEBOP with The Lineage Trio will perform, featuring vocalist & trumpeter Benny Benack III. Bebop came about in the mid-1940s as a reaction to swing that focused on music for dancing and it was meant for serious listening. 

Adryon Deleon with the Will Brahm Trio brings soul, the blend of bebop with rhythm and blues and gospel music that began in the mid 1950s on Thursday, Aug. 4.

On Thursday, Aug. 18, the season will end with blues featuring vocalist Maiya Sykes with her All-Star Trio. The blues originated in the Deep South around the 1860s from roots in African American work songs and spirituals.   

For this series of concerts, Laguna Live! is excited to partner with Mercado for pre-purchase light meals. 

Concert tickets are $35 in advance; $40 at the door, or $140 for the full season.

All tickets are available at www.lagunabeachlive.org, or by calling 949.715.9713.

The Woman’s Club is located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.lagunabeachlive.org.

 

