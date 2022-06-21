NewLeftHeader

°F

 Volume 14, Issue 49  |  June 21, 2022

Art in Public Places FP 062122

“Art in Public Places” – Water Puppy by Terry Thornsley

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Created by Terry Thornsley, Water Puppy was installed at the Festival of Arts (FOA) in 1987. The bronze sculpture is 14x19x12 and was funded by a Festival of Arts purchase award. It was originally placed in front of FOA, but when the grounds were reconfigured in 2017, the sculpture was relocated to the concert area.

art in water puppy grass

Click on photo for a larger image

“Water Puppy” in its current location 

Thornsley’s other public art installations in Laguna include, Laguna Locals at Crescent Bay Beach, Laguna Kelp Beds and Peacescape in South Laguna, Pacific Patinas in North Laguna and Grace at the Lifeguard Station at Main Beach.

Working in bronze, stone, marble and mixed media, Thornsley produced hundreds of paintings and sculptures, many of them sea creatures such as sea lions, dolphins, turtles and fish. 

Thornsley, who passed away in May 2015, was a prolific artist. Beginning at 14, with his first art show in Coronado, CA., he was immediately committed to a life of making art. The son of a Navy family, he traveled extensively throughout his youth, all the while, sketching and painting. 

art in close up water puppy

Click on photo for a larger image

“Water Puppy” gets a lot of attention from visitors to the FOA and is said to have a shiny spot on its head from being patted

In 1976, just out of high school, Thornsley trained in foundry work at Mt. San Jacinto College. In his 20s, he moved to Laguna Beach, where he worked in both painting and sculpture. His success is shown throughout the region with the many public artworks that solidify his legacy as a master. He was a longtime artist at the Festival of Arts and also exhibited at the Sawdust Festival.

Thornsley, a resident of Laguna for 31 years, lived and worked in the home/studio he built in Laguna Canyon. He shared the studio with artist Randy Bader who described Thornsley as meticulous in his design, to such an extent that he made his own bolts and was insistent that they weren’t visible in his works. In 2015, he was nominated for the Ninth Annual Art Star Award.

This is the 64th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

