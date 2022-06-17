NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

66.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 48  |  June 17, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 061722

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

A freaky weather day     

Dennis 5If you turn our clocks back exactly 41 years ago to June 17, 1981, that particular day was most remarkable weather-wise here in Lotusland.

I was living in North Laguna at the time, and my bedroom window faced directly east. That meant that the only time that wind blew directly into my room was during a Santa Ana wind event when winds were coming in from the ENE or NE. So, it was a real shocker when promptly at 6 a.m. that morning, I was abruptly awakened in my bed – which was right below the window – by a hot gust of wind. My very first thought was “Wait a minute! We never get Santa Anas in June!” I walked outside to check my outdoor thermometer and it read 85 degrees at 6 a.m., mind you! I called my weather buddy Spyder Wills who lived a block away, hoping he wouldn’t get too upset by my way early phone call. No worries though, as he was already up and around, having also been suddenly awoken by the surprise blast of hot wind. After all, that’s what real meteorologists do – we’re kind of on call for these extreme events when they do happen.

Throughout that morning Spyder and I were busy monitoring the air temps, the wind speed and direction, the humidity and the dew points. By 9 a.m., the temp was now up to 93 degrees and climbing. The winds were blowing steadily from the ENE at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 32 mph. The humidity was a bone dry 8% even at water’s edge as we walked the three quarters of a mile on the beach. We were on route to Oak Street Beach which is just a block to the north of Brooks Street, a popular left break on summer south swells. 

Oak Street is our favorite beach hangout. We arrived at Oak Street Beach at around 9:30 a.m. and promptly measured the air temp which was now at 95 and still climbing. The dew point was 7 degrees which meant the humidity was now down to 5% at water’s edge. We took the surface ocean temp – BINGO! It was an amazing 79 degrees, and it was still a balmy 76 degrees at six feet underwater. 

Hold on, it gets even better. By 1 p.m., the air temp topped out at a ridiculous 101 degrees as the winds backed off, and it was so still you could light a match and it wouldn’t blow out. Then we took the sand temp at the top of the beach where the sand was completely dry. Are you ready for this? 141 degrees! You absolutely had to wear at least flops on sand that hot. 

Then we took the water temperature and it was up to an unheard of 81 degrees. Looking seaward, a superior mirage formed, making Catalina Island appear at least four times taller. We stayed on the beach until sunset when it was still 90 degrees at 8 p.m. What a day it was. An unusually strong high pressure settled over Southern Utah and teamed up with a little upper level low over northern Baja as this pressure gradient set the stage for these freakish weather conditions.

 We had one other strange Santa Ana wind event on June 10 and 11 of 1979 when there were similar conditions that resulted in thousands of flying spiders – silky webs were hanging everything. The NE winds carried these little buggers all the way from their usual habitat in the upper desert and blew them to the SW as they all landed in Laguna. That’s what I love about meteorology – there’s always a surprise. 

Have a great weekend, ALOHA!

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.