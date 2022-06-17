NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

66.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 48  |  June 17, 2022

When you’re alone and life is making you 061722

“When you’re alone and life is making you lonely you can always go, downtown”

When you're alone and life is making you lonely SNL 6.17

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

“The light’s so much brighter there, you can forget all your troubles, forget all your cares” 

(“Downtown” lyrics by songwriter Tony Hatch)

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.