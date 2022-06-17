NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 48  |  June 17, 2022

Fair Game 061722

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Big evening planned tomorrow night at the Museum to celebrate LGBTQ+ local history

TOM MARCHJune is officially Laguna Beach Pride and Culture Month. Tomorrow afternoon/evening, June 18 from 4-8 p.m. is a Pride Celebration & Panel Discussion at the Laguna Art Museum, hosted by the museum and Laguna Beach Pride 365.

There’s an impressive panel planned, according to Craig Cooley, president of Laguna Beach Pride 365, featuring Ruben Flores, Mike Johnson, Sarah Kasman and Chris Tebbutt.

The full program, before and after the panel, will include music, libations, bites, all celebrating the “rich history and cultural importance” that the LGBTQ+ community has had in Laguna Beach.

Advance tickets are recommended, at $7 for members and $14 for non-members to attend the panel. Otherwise, it’ll be free to attend the celebration without attending the panel.

For tickets, go here

• • •

Next week is Takeover Week at KX FM, our community’s radio station. Let’s be honest, it’s not only intended to be fun, but it’s also to raise funds for the radio station.

Each day, Monday through Friday, special guests from the community go in the studio, spin records, talk about what’s on their mind, and encourage friends, families and such to pledge money.

There are a lot of people scheduled throughout the week that you know…unfortunately, I’m just mentioning just a few. Monday (June 20) morning at 10 a.m., the day begins with Anne Marie McKay, Laguna’s own City Clerk; Monday night City Councilman Peter Blake has the 6 and 7 p.m. slots; on Tuesday, Tom “Tommy J” Joliet aka host of his Laguna Tropical Surf Show will celebrate the Worldwide Summer Solstice Kanikapila with the Baby Beach Friendy Old Guys leading Hawaiian Hapa Haole songs from 11-1; Wednesday’s a big day with Pamela Knudsen at 9 a.m., Julie Laughton at 10, Bree Burgess Rosen at 11, Barbara McMurray and Mayor Sue Kempf rock from 3-5; then on Thursday it’s Michael Ray at 5 p.m.

One time slot that also caught my attention is the 4 p.m. hour on Thursday, when Chris & Max Weidhaas take to the airwaves.

Max is 6 years old and attends first grade at the Anneliese Manzanita campus. Max wants to win the coveted Silver Tongue Award given for raising the most money. You’ve heard him around town, he’s recorded sound bites for Tommy J’s Laguna Tropical Surf Show and once handled the surf report when Mark Freeman was on vacation. 

Max’s parents, Susan and Chris, are also active in town, particularly with the CERT community.

Fair Game SNL Max Weidhaas kid on radio

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Chris Weidhaas

Six-year-old Max Weidhaas warming up his pipes for next Thursday’s KX FM Takeover program

If you feel like helping a 6-year-old win the most important contest of his young life, here’s a link for your donation: www.kxfmradio.org/chris-max-weidhaas-takeover/.

• • •

It’s still a ways off but on Tuesday, October 18, the Orange County arts community will gather in the Samueli Theater at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, to honor its stars at the 22nd Orange County Arts Awards.

The Helena Modjeska Cultural Legacy Award for lifetime contributions to the OC arts community will recognize, among others, Sophie & Larry Cripe, passionate theater-lovers, leaders and supporters of South Coast Repertory, Chance Theater and other Orange County theaters.

Sophie is currently on the Board of Directors of South Coast Repertory but also past president of the Laguna Playhouse Board of Directors.

Congrats…well-deserved!

• • •

Tuesday is a City Council meeting day. Closed Session begins things at 4 p.m., followed by the Regular Meeting at 5.

Things start in the Regular Meeting with recognition of city employees that are reaching milestones in years of service.

Following the Consent Calendar is an approval of the 2022-23 Budget, which is more than just a rubber stamp. It looks like there are a number of approvals and assignments of direction to finalize it.

Then is a call for the General Election on November 8, 2022. It’s mostly about organizing with state, county, city races and local measures, which include regulations for candidate statements and arguments for and against measures. 

Before they’re done for the evening, Council will consider a ban on the sale and use of lighter than air balloons made of metalized or foil materials that conduct electricity, including Mylars. If approved, staff will be asked to return with a proposed ordinance.

 

