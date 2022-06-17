Laguna Life and People FP 061722

Cultural Arts Manager Siân Poeschl: an art-infused life by design

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The common thread in all of Siân Poeschl’s passions (both past and present) appears to be the element of design. From her dance and choreography background – to an art-filled life as a glass artist and Laguna’s Cultural Arts Manager – Poeschl’s career narrative could be “all things art, all the time.” And as if that wasn’t enough creativity for one person, to top it off, Poeschl’s husband Troy is an artist as well.

Even though the art of composition is inherent in Poeschl’s many interests, one might wonder if her life-long obsession with the Liverpool Football Club – which, until now, was a little-known fact – could be the exception. However, avid fans often exult the “rhythm of a brilliant combination play,” so evidently, soccer does involve a fair amount of choreography.

Family matters

Poeschl’s dedication to the Liverpool Football Club became firmly rooted during her childhood. Born in the UK, she was raised in Wales – and Welsh is her first language. Poeschl comes from a long line of strong, socially aware and gifted ancestors, and as a result, the term “artistic” took many forms in her family.

Click on photo for a larger image

Glass artist and Cultural Arts Manager Siân Poeschl

“My mother was in charge of the wards at the Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool and went on to be an adviser for World Health,” said Poeschl. “My father had a business as a printer and graphic designer. But my family members were in the arts in different ways! My great-grandfather was a landscape designer for stately homes, my great-aunt a French-trained chef, and was also the head of household for Lord Caernarvon, who discovered Tutankhamun’s tomb. She spoke of unpacking some of the artifacts and their glory. My uncle is a painter in the collection of the Arts Council of Wales, and my cousins are artists, with the eldest based in Milan who has created work for Maurizio Cattelan and John Baldessari.”

Poeschl’s introduction to the arts came at an early age. “My parents exposed me to art at the age of 4 with tap dancing classes above the Co-Op shop on Smithdown Road, Liverpool,” she said. “My best friend Rebecca and I both moved on to formal ballet and modern dance classes. That decision to take us to tap, was my career trajectory from ages 4-26. I trained and trained.”

Ultimately, the rigorous work paid off – and via a prestigious award – it led her to the U.S. where she earned her Master of Fine Arts from University of California, Irvine.

Prior to arriving in America, Poeschl received a Bachelor of Arts from Leicester University and a post-graduate degree in Education from Liverpool University. “My cousins and I were the first generation of our family to go to college,” Poeschl said. “Later I was awarded a Rotary International Scholarship to study at UC Irvine; at the time I was one of the first women to receive the scholarship and the first to study in the arts. I selected UC Irvine as I wanted to study with dancer and choreographer Donald McKayle who had worked with my icon Pina Bausch.”

Philippine “Pina” Bausch was a German dancer and choreographer who was a significant contributor to a neo-expressionist dance tradition now known as

Tanztheater.

Click on photo for a larger image

Poeschl’s beautiful glass art

“My masters is in choreography, the creation, execution, staging, organization, taking the viewer on a journey, all which relate to the work I do today,” Poeschl continued. “Rebecca went on to represent Great Britain in ice skating, both from our humble tap-dancing beginnings. When we moved from Liverpool to Wales, every month my parents took me to exhibits, events or performances. We would catch the train to London for the day, or the ferry to Dublin and I absorbed everything.”

Life in Laguna

The road from Wales to Laguna is a long one – 5,264 miles to be exact – a figure which was chosen as the name (5,264) of one of Poeschl’s exhibits in 2008. In a twist of fate – or destiny perhaps – Poeschl eventually settled here.

“During a summer break at UCI, a lecturer asked if I could house sit his home in north Laguna and look after his dog Sherman,” said Poeschl. “I immediately felt at home in the community. I didn’t drive or have a car, so Laguna Beach was a walker’s haven. I don’t think Sherman had been walked so much, but having the dog also meant people stopped and talked and I made lifelong friendships. That was the summer of 1993 and by October I had an apartment on Cypress Drive and have lived in Laguna Beach since.” (One thing that might surprise readers is that Poeschl didn’t get her driver’s license until she was 27 years old.)

Poeschl has been in her position as Cultural Arts Manager since 1997. As such, she oversees all arts programming for the city and is the staff liaison to the arts commission. Programming responsibilities range from public art performances, grants and cultural planning to supporting Laguna Beach artists and arts organizations.

During her 25 years in this role, Poeschl has a long list of accomplishments to be proud of, and she pinpointed a few of them for Stu News.

Click on photo for a larger image

Vivid dishes created by Poeschl

Cultural arts

“I am proud of the programming I have had an involvement in from establishing First Thursdays Art Walk, to the Dance Choreographers Dance Festival to bringing Circus Bella to town,” Poeschl said. “I am also proud of the belief people have had in me to financially invest in artists and in arts programming. People have been so supportive, especially the city manager, the arts commission, city council and some donors who are close to my heart. During the pandemic when I suggested having a band on a bus, performing in neighborhoods, everyone said – let’s try it. There have been so many occasions when the arts commissioners or board members at the Sawdust Art Festival have believed in the project and the journey.”

Arts Commission

“I have been so very fortunate to work with the inquisitive, resourceful and thoughtful members of the arts commission,” she said. “Community is always at the forefront of every decision, what makes our community richer culturally, what makes this a special and wonderous place to live and visit and what draws artists to be creative here.

“I think the city’s most recent accomplishment with the arts commission is the temporary public art program. What an honor to meet and install the work of Chakaia Booker, what a journey with Mark Jenkins as he spent two weeks in Laguna Beach creating ‘The Caretakers’ and a huge thank you to the Laguna College of Art + Design who constantly partner with the city and allowing us to use their facility. The temporary art program has at times had elements of whimsy, has been thought provoking and for some, shocking.”

From dance to glass artist

In addition to exhibiting her glass art at the Sawdust Art Festival since 2000, Poeschl has undertaken many residential and corporate commissions and installations and has been a featured artist on HGTV. Her work has also been acknowledged with awards at the Sawdust Art Festival and Beverly Hills Affaire in the Garden.

Poeschl explained how she became a glass artist. “I transitioned from dance to glass through an apprenticeship with Laguna Beach artists Jane and Patty Slowsky.”

Not only does color play a major role in Poeschl’s designs, they are also informed by her personal path and heritage. “The colors I use are mostly influenced by nature, the color of flowers or the landscape,” she said. “Color exploration is one of the most exciting elements of glass, as it changes as light travels through or on a piece. The larger pieces are a narrative of my journey, my experiences and what have influenced decisions along the way.”

Click on photo for a larger image

This piece incorporates Poeschl’s great-grandfather’s poetry and writing

“A number of wall sculptures are inspired by my heritage and include the poetry and writings of my great-grandfather,” she said. “I appreciate the moral words he shared and conveyed, the encouragement for humanity – ‘on our journey of life we need sturdy shoes to reach the highest precipices, yet we take that journey barefoot.’”

Poeschl explained the difference between fused and blown glass. “I create artwork through the flat fusion method, but it’s not always a linear process.”

Flat fusion is the process of fusing compatible layers of glass together in a kiln to temperatures between 1,450 to 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit. The glass must be COE (coefficient of expansion) compatible, meaning the rate at which the material expands when it is heated. During flat fusion, the glass is annealed, a process of cooling the glass in a controlled manner to reduce internal stresses created by expansion and contraction associated with heating and cooling. This step can take from 9-14 hours. Slumping is firing in the kiln onto which glass slumps with heat and gravity into a mold created of ceramic or stainless steel. Poeschl’s hand tools include a glass cutter and pliers, and on occasion, a dremel tool and tile cutter.

“As my work evolves, my technique becomes more complicated, my designs more personal,” Poeschl said. “I continue to find new ways to express myself on differing scales.”

A match made in art

During her artistic transformations, Poeschl’s husband Troy has been at her side.

Troy is a mixed media sculptor and also exhibits at the Sawdust Art Festival and the Festival of Arts. Although one might imagine having two artists in the family might be tricky, for the Poeschls, who have been married for 27 years, it appears to be the polar opposite.

“Our creative processes are very different, and we balance each other on our journey together,” Poeschl said. “He is my biggest supporter, my engineer, my sounding board and sometimes critic. We will be exhibiting our works together this year at the Sawdust Art Festival, although we have different mediums, they complement each other.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Poeschl at Sawdust getting exhibit ready

As one might suspect, the arts initially brought the couple together.

“After graduating at UCI, my choreography partner and I established a physical theater company,” she explained. “We were working on a video for our performance, taking inanimate objects and placing them out of context. I had an ironing board and DJ Gray (her choreography partner) had a plunger. We needed two guitarists to play on the beach for the video, as DJ and I walked our objects into the ocean (in February), a friend arrived with Troy, and we filmed on the beach beneath the Gazebo (where we later married.) Yes, not your average introduction! It was an intensely creative time developing a body of work, pushing the boundaries of what dance was as an art form, incorporating video and projection and the element of challenging perceptions.”

From both sides

Poeschl’s dual roles as artist and cultural arts director offer a unique perspective.

“Being a practicing artist and working for a municipality, I consider myself a translator and advocate,” she said. “There are rules, process and public input and being able to shepherd and be a support for artists gets unique and effective results. The city manager and city departments have been exemplary in including the arts as part of the conversation. I fully understand how fortunate I am, in having the support of the entire city. No project is in isolation, there is so much interdepartmental involvement in presenting the arts, every department is involved and offering their guidance and support, and we have a work environment where we want each other to succeed and ultimately the community benefits.”

Does Poeschl ever wonder about the path not taken?

“I believe had not art consumed my life, social justice may have, or may still,” she admitted. “My parents instilled in me the importance of speaking up for those who do not have a voice or go unheard. My father was a county councilor and for many years had a portfolio for ‘poverty and inequality’ hunger, homelessness, access to services and representation. It may be where my future voice is heard.”

Even though there aren’t many moments in the day not already spoken for, Poeschl finds time to squeeze in other activities.

“With the limited spare time I have, I try and remain active, I play tennis with my friend Jason Feddy, or Sharbie Higuchi, do gyrokinetic sessions at Boat Canyon and training with Langdon DuBois (Fitness). I recently tried Pilates and really love it,” she said.

The journey

“My high points personally and professionally are the artists I have the honor to work and exhibit with,” said Poeschl. “The creative process continues to excite me. It is a journey that I have had the honor to take with many artists. The catalyst for the work, the execution and then the response, it can be a peaceful and cathartic or full of angst.”

View the video with the Liverpool Football Club singing “You’ll Never Walk Alone” here.

Referencing her allegiance to the Liverpool Football Club, Poeschl said, “The anthem sung with gusto at matches is ‘walk on, walk on, with hope in your heart and you’ll never walk alone.’ I have never walked alone, it’s been a journey as an arts community we have taken together, thanks to the people of Laguna Beach.”

Much like the fusion process, Poeschl’s two careers meld together to create, by design and determination, a singular artistic life – and Laguna is the fortunate beneficiary.

For more information about Siân Poeschl, go to www.siansartglass.com.