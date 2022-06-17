NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

66.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 48  |  June 17, 2022

City department head on the latest in development 061722

City department head on the latest in development, parking and outdoor dining 

By SARA HALL

Development, parking and outdoor dining were a few of the hot topics discussed by a city department head during a community forum this week. 

Community Development Director Marc Wiener was the featured speaker on Wednesday (June 15) at the monthly community meeting for Laguna Forward, a recently formed local political action committee. The recorded meetings are open to the public and held via Zoom. The videos are posted on the group’s website following the meeting.

Almost two dozen people tuned in this week to hear Wiener discuss recent projects and programs. There’s been no shortage of challenges since he joined the staff more than two years ago, he said. 

Wiener explained some recent modifications to the Downtown Specific Plan (DSP). The DSP is a planning document that serves to guide growth, design and development standards in downtown. 

An updated plan was adopted by the city council in July 2020. A unanimous California Coastal Commission approved the DSP-related changes to the city’s Local Coastal Program on December 15. The changes are primarily aimed at relaxing parking restrictions and allowing more uses. CCC also made some modifications that corrected and clarified ambiguities and ensures consistency with the Coastal Act. 

A split 3-2 council approved an updated DSP on January 25. Councilmembers Toni Iseman and George Weiss dissented. The action accepted the CCC’s modifications and approved the LCP amendment.

The old process aimed to protect the character of the downtown, but “probably went a little too far” in some cases, Wiener said on Wednesday.

“I think the city council was wise to adopt modifications to the Downtown Specific Plan,” Wiener said. 

“Under the previous code, the DSP, it was very restrictive to open businesses in downtown and it was challenging to do anything that intensified the use because it required more parking,” he explained.

With the newly modified DSP, it “basically levels out parking rate” for different uses, whether it’s retail or restaurant, he said. 

“So that allows for more flexibility for change of use,” he said. 

It also makes more of the businesses allowed by right, just getting a business license rather than going through the conditional use permit process, which can be onerous.

Some businesses, like souvenir stores or alcohol-serving businesses, will still need to meet the CUP special findings.

“It will add a little bit more flexibility with some of the other types of businesses in the hopes of encouraging new, more interesting businesses,” he said. 

It was a lengthy process to get it through the city and the CCC, but it’s now certified, adopted and published, Wiener said. They will start some public outreach soon to help make community aware. 

City department head on the latest Broadway downtown

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The city recently updated its Downtown Specific Plan

They also plan to hire a consultant that will help curate some of the businesses they might want to bring into town, Wiener said. 

“If we want to create a market for wine tasting or other types of uses,” he said.

Later in the evening on Wednesday, the Planning Commission approved a wine tasting room with painting and crafts for small groups at a location outside the DSP, at 662 South Coast Highway.

“I think it’s important that we, the city, be flexible and be able to adapt because that’s the nature of the market right now,” Wiener said. 

Online shopping is replacing brick and mortar retail stores, but people still visit a business not just to buy things, but for an experience, he said. 

“Through these updated regulations we’ve kind of let go of reins a little bit, but not completely,” he said. “Hopefully it serves some investment in the downtown and some new and interesting businesses.”

The unique Laguna Beach quality that is often referenced is a combination of a lot of things, Wiener said during the Q&A portion of the meeting, including the location, environment, the scale of buildings and the way the properties have been developed organically (not tract developments).

“We always have to keep sight of that with any of these policy changes and make sure that if we do allow for housing [for example], that it fits in within the context of the city, that we’re not radically changing the character,” he said. “I think things are going to change over time, we have to expect that, but it should be done in a sensitive way.”

He mentioned the mass, height and bulk ordinance (that was approved by the Planning Commission later in the evening on Wednesday) as a way to help guide development. 

There are safeguards that can make it tough for some projects, but there’s not much that protects the city against large-scale developments out of character with the town, he said. The proposed ordinance finds the right balance to allow for site development and improvements, but also respects the character of the community. 

It’s expected to go before the council in July.

Wiener also talked about the city’s efforts on helping the parking problem. A subcommittee was recently formed and is studying the issue. A Parking Master Plan is in the works right now, he added, and that will assess the needs throughout the city. That will direct the strategies the city ultimately implements. 

“We already do a lot when it comes to parking, compared to most cities, or at least with parking management,” Wiener said mentioning the trolley, dynamic meter pricing and shared parking arrangements. “So there’s quite a bit that we do that’s innovative, but the fact still remains that there is just not a lot of parking supply in the city, there’s not a lot of on-site parking, and you end up getting spillover into the residential neighborhoods.”

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

He also mentioned the recent deal with Laguna Presbyterian Church that could lead to a public parking structure being built downtown. Council voted 3-2 on May 10 and approved a Memorandum of Understanding agreement with the local church regarding constructing a public parking structure on property owned by the church at 355, 359, 361 and 363 Third St.

“It’s projects like that that are going to augment the parking supply,” Wiener said. “Of course, we don’t want the city just to be full of parking lots and parking garages, but I do think it makes sense to centralize the parking in strategic locations.”

It’s a successful solution that’s worked for other downtowns, he noted. 

City department head on the latest promenade

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The city is working to make the Forest Avenue Promenade permanent

Wiener also discussed the outdoor dining program at Wednesday’s forum. It was approved near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been very successful, he noted. 

In November, council unanimously voted to extend the outdoor dining and parklet program for two years, but agreed to revisit the fee schedule after just one year with the objective of at least covering the loss parking revenue from the parklets. The action also approved a fee structure for the outdoor dining temporary use permits.

It will stay in effect for now and could be extended again, Wiener explained, but that will be determined by council in the future. 

Related to the outdoor dining idea, council on June 7 approved the Promenade on Forest Program Plan, which will act as a guide to develop permanent design concepts for future consideration. The preliminary plan outlines the process for designing the space, determining programming and uses and gathering public input.

It’s the city’s intent to make that permanent, Wiener said. Although the name may change, he added, an idea that a few public speakers and councilmembers mentioned at the June council meeting.

The city has hired RRM Design Firm to prepare two concepts for a permanent pedestrian Promenade. The first will be pedestrian-focused with the sidewalk leveled out with the street and the second will keep the sidewalk curbs and some street features, Wiener explained.

There will be several public workshops before it makes its way back to the Planning Commission and City Council for final review. 

“We’re hoping to have something really great there. Make it a real destination, a real place that people can enjoy, residents and visitors,” Wiener said. “I think it’s really progressive of the city to take this on.”

He also briefly spoke about the historic preservation ordinance, streamlining city processes and the housing program. Wiener also answered questions about housing, streamlining the process, the Design Review Board and the design review process, the city’s relationship with the California Coastal Commission and more.

Next on the horizon includes working on the housing program, a comprehensive zoning code update and improving department operations. 

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.