Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) hosts the town’s first Juneteenth celebration this Sunday
By MARRIE STONE
“The most distinct thing that I now recall in connection with the scene was that some man who seemed to be a stranger (a United States officer, I presume) made a little speech and then read a rather long paper – the Emancipation Proclamation, I think,” wrote Booker T. Washington in his 1901 autobiography, Up From Slavery. “After the reading we were told that we were all free and could go when and where we pleased. My mother, who was standing by my side, leaned over and kissed her children, while tears of joy ran down her cheeks. She explained to us what it all meant, that this was the day for which she had been so long praying but fearing that she would never live to see.”
Union General Gordon Granger, accompanied by more than 2,000 federal soldiers, delivered the news across Galveston, Texas on a mild Monday afternoon – June 19, 1865 – “All slaves are free.” The Emancipation Proclamation that Abraham Lincoln signed more than two years prior was the law of the land. Now, at long last, that land included Texas.
Since that date, 157 years ago, Juneteenth has been widely celebrated throughout America’s Black communities. But not until last year did our nation declare it a federal holiday. “By making Juneteenth a federal holiday, all Americans can feel the power of this day, and learn from our history,” President Biden said before signing the bill last year. “And celebrate progress, and grapple with the distance we’ve come but the distance we have to travel.”
Photo by Barbara McMurray
Terrell Washington Anansi (left) shown with Rick Conkey, founder and director of the LBCAC
This Sunday, June 19, the LBCAC will host Laguna’s first Juneteenth celebration, an event intended to commemorate, educate and honor this important date in U.S. history. The community will be treated to a free screening of the 2021 music documentary Summer of Soul, live music by soul singer O’Malley Jones, original artwork by Allyson Allen and Gerard Stripling, remarks by Pastor Rod Echols, readings by Terrell Washington Anansi and Veltria Roman and a barbeque menu that reflects the important traditions behind this holiday.
“The new attention Juneteenth is receiving outside of Black communities is long overdue,” said Rick Conkey, founder and director of the LBCAC. “Juneteenth Freedom Day is designed to foster dialogue about the trauma that has resulted from the enslavement of four million human beings for more than 250 years. It forever changed the political and social landscape of the country and the significance of abolition can’t be overstated. We must come to terms with how slavery continues to affect the lives of every American. The Cultural Arts Center is proud to hold this event to bring greater understanding to this holiday. We want to counter the idea that much like Kwanzaa, it’s ‘a Black thing.’ It’s a day for people of every race to engage in learning more about American history.”
An important date for every American
“There is no American history without Black history,” said quilt artist Allyson Allen. Allen’s recent installation, entitled Piece-ful Protests, received media attention after being removed from the Wells Fargo Bank last February. The LBCAC will be showcasing eight of Allen’s quilts, never before seen in Laguna Beach, at the event.
“The quilt I created for Juneteenth depicts broken shackles, a Buffalo Soldier serving in a branch of the Union Army, and the flags of Juneteenth and Texas, with people hand in hand in celebration of being FREE-ISH!” said Allen.
Photo by Jeff Rovner
Quilt artist Allyson Allen’s “Piece-ful Protest” exhibition was on display at the Neighborhood Congregational Church earlier this year. Eight new pieces will be displayed at Sunday’s event.
For Allen, who has spent her nearly four-decade career educating the public on the history of slavery in the United States, the national holiday feels both long overdue and still not enough.
“Juneteenth, or Black Independence Day, has been celebrated by Black Americans for over 150 years. For many families across the country, the entire weekend has been designated for their annual family reunions. And while the official end of colonial slavery was an event to be celebrated, it took years after the Emancipation Proclamation for every state in America to properly follow the law and honor the new freedoms granted. Ensuring rights that most Americans took for granted, but were still denied to Black Americans, fueled the tumultuous civil rights era. Even today, there are factions in this country that don’t want our children to know America’s true, dark history. But that history has shaped the nation we are. It’s the history which also reflects the progress we’ve made as a nation, and that compels us to celebrate.”
The Summer of Soul
To set the stage for celebration, the LBCAC will screen the 2021 award-winning musical documentary, Summer of Soul. In the summer of 1969, only 100 miles south of Woodstock, another musical revolution was taking place. The Harlem Cultural Festival lasted six weeks and emerged as an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture, fashion and – of course – music. Featuring concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, the 5th Dimension and many others, the film reminds audiences of the power of music to heal divisions and restore faith in our fellow humans during times of unrest.
View the “Summer of Soul” trailer here.
Reflections from Pastor Rod Echols
Following the screening of Summer of Soul, Pastor Rod Echols of the Neighborhood Congregational Church will speak on the meaning of Juneteenth and the importance of building a cohesive community, recognizing that events like these give our town an opportunity to come together, engage and heal.
“Juneteenth signals an important day in America that for far too long has gone underrecognized and underappreciated as a major part of United States history,” said Pastor Rod. “While some powerful voices are working tirelessly to block efforts to teach the real history of our nation, I am pleased to say partners like LBCAC are embracing that story and aiming to educate everyone about how our nation was built and the significance of what this day means. Ignoring the past, brutal events of slavery and the impact that they have had does not benefit anyone in our community. Honoring and celebrating Juneteenth is a reaffirmation that a democratic society’s greatness is found in its ability to address its imperfections and create a more loving and just future. Let’s come together to celebrate, heal, renew and engage.”
Photo by Jeff Rovner
Allyson Allen and Pastor Rod Echols of the Neighborhood Congregational Church at Allen’s Piece-ful Protest exhibit last spring
Local leaders share their thoughts
For Veltria Roman, chief financial officer of the Laguna Playhouse and eight-year resident of Laguna Beach, the occasion is particularly poignant. Roman’s family has celebrated Juneteenth her whole life, but the holiday has never been observed in town. That fact hasn’t escaped her.
“The importance of this event – especially being the first to happen in Laguna Beach – is that it will hopefully bring awareness of why this isn’t a ‘Black holiday,’” said Roman. “It’s important to understand what Juneteenth means to American history, to our future as Americans, the ways in which we continue to learn from history and how each piece of the American history puzzle puts together a picture for the future of who we are, who we want to be as Americans and how we want to move forward.”
Roman said she worries about the commercialization of the holiday, and how good but misguided intentions can undermine the occasion. Walmart, for example, recently pulled back its Juneteenth ice cream marketing campaign. Two weeks later, The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis apologized for offering a “Juneteenth Watermelon Salad” (a decision viewed by many as reinforcing offensive stereotypes).
In contrast, Roman said she appreciated the educational and community-oriented approach taken by the LBCAC. “I see the LBCAC bringing people together to teach, to celebrate and engage this community in person. It’s an important event. The more we all engage and learn from every part of history, the better we are as a community and the better we’ll continue to be.”
Photo by Mackenzee Osborne
Veltria Roman plans to read Maya Angelou’s 1978 poem, “Still I Rise”
Local mixed-media painter and spoken-word artist Terrell Washington Anansi will address the crowd as well.
“I feel it is important we walk together on our communal journey of being ‘The United States of We’ – as a group and as a family,” said Anansi. “We are here to be love unfolding as we honor our individual selves and all others. Everyone’s lives, words and rights are equally important. We as a people must unite and surrender to the story of us. We should all be unified as one human family, one heart and one mind.”
Headliner O’Malley Jones
At the end of the evening, soul singer O’Malley Jones and his band, Stepping Into Now, will treat the crowd to a full range of funk, soul, rhythm & blues and gospel. Jones’ rich vocals allow him to slide inside the styles of countless artists.
There couldn’t be a more perfect headliner for a Juneteenth celebration. Born in Houston two decades before the Civil Rights Movement, Jones grew up steeped in music. His father, who eventually became a preacher, worked alongside Ray Charles. Jones’ mother befriended Della Bea, Charles’ second wife. “My father was Ray Charles’ shoulder man for a minute there,” Jones said, recounting times spent in Texas and Louisiana with both Charles and Bea.
While his paternal grandmother owned a brothel in Houston, Jones’ maternal grandma was a renowned gospel singer with Brother Cecil L. Shaw and the Union Spiritual Harmonizers (a group that also included Bea). Shaw was a demanding and exacting boss, and his grandmother instilled that same musical discipline into Jones and his 10 siblings. She assigned each grandchild a song. Jones was handed “One More River to Cross,” a piece he didn’t appreciate back then. Every time they walked through her door, the children were expected to sing their song. His grandmother answered by accompanying each of them with her deep voice. Eventually four of Jones’ sisters would become the famous gospel singers “Daughters of Faith,” recording an album in the 1990s.
Throughout our interview, Jones frequently broke into song, occasionally making himself cry over the memories those old-time tunes evoked. One song – AWB’s 1977 hit “A Star in the Ghetto” – hit Jones hard. He belted out several verses: “Folks in New York may never know my name; I may not win that music Hall of Fame. Gonna keep on singing the song, just the same. If I don’t make it there, I won’t be ashamed. Cause I’m a star in the ghetto.”
Jones can easily slip into the songs of Marvin Gaye, Ray Charles and a dozen others. He plans to perform about 10 different styles on Sunday night.
As for what Juneteenth means to him, Jones said he tries avoiding politically divisive topics. “But I’d rather sing on my feet than live on my knees. You can’t be ashamed about what you have to say. I’m Black and I’m proud.”
View Jones’ video recording of “Layin’ For You Girl” here.
“Over the years, Juneteenth celebrations have combined with annual family reunions, reminiscent of when the newly freed slaves set out to find and reunite with family members from whom they were separated,” said Allen. “I’m pleased to see that the LBCAC is marking this date with good food, good music and good company. Happy Juneteenth!”
Photo by Jeff Rovner
Allyson Allen’s quilt, “Enough,” was part of the Piece-ful Protest exhibition at the Neighborhood Congregational Church last spring
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the African American Alliance Fund (to access, click here) which raises awareness about systemic racism and supports programs that advance African Americans in Orange County.
To register for the June 19 event and learn more about the day, visit the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center by clicking here.
