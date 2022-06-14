NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

67.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 47  |  June 14, 2022

Laguna Beach Gate & Garden nets $49,000 061422

Laguna Beach Gate & Garden nets $49,000 for scholarships, community projects

The Laguna Beach Garden Club hosted their 17th Annual Gate & Garden Tour on Saturday, May 7. The event is a major fundraiser for educational school gardens and student scholarships, and supports local gardens, parks and community sustainability causes. This year, the tour netted $49,000.

More than 700 ticketholders contributed to the sold-out event, where nine private gardens were toured throughout a North Laguna Beach neighborhood. The tour homes are selected to show a slice of what type of gardens exist in each of the represented neighborhoods.

Laguna Beach Gate & Garden witch house

Photos by Perry Stempfel

The intriguing “witch house” on Wave Street was on this year’s Gate & Garden Tour

“Gardens in each neighborhood vary greatly by lot size, topography and garden styles that the homeowners have chosen to design. It truly is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you are going to get,” said Susan Denton, 2022 Gate & Garden tour director. “The goal of the tour each year is to give guests a sneak peek behind the gates of the homeowners’ private outdoor spaces, and the generosity and excitement of the homeowners’ participation is definitely key to the success of each tour.”

Laguna Beach Gate & Garden Lawson s gardening

Guests tour Suzy Lawson’s award-winning “Most Waterwise Garden” 

For the third year, the Laguna Beach County Water District awarded “Most Waterwise Garden” as part of the festivities. This year’s award went to Laguna Beach resident Suzy Lawson. Lawson chose to remove the lawn from her backyard and create an incredible Zen-like feeling in and around the most spectacular collection of low-water and low-maintenance plants imaginable. 

Laguna Beach Gate & Garden judging

Waterwise garden judging

This was the first year the tour was back to its full experience with the beautiful Laguna Beach County Water District as the venue, including the famous artisanal Corcel margarita bar with tacos and home-baked goodies for guests to enjoy. “The folks at the water district are spectacular partners for us in this huge endeavor; we could not make it all happen without their help. It is an exceptional collaboration of our mutual interests in the environment,” said Denton.

“The club is proud to have been able to fund five scholarships and multiple community projects due to the success of the tour. It takes a huge effort from the entire Garden Club and our sponsors to make this happen and I could not be prouder of our club,” said Mariann Keenan, 2022 Garden Club president.

Denton and Karen Nelson will head up the 2023 Gate & Garden Tour set for Saturday, May 6, 2023. If you would like your garden to be considered for the 2023 tour, reach out to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. For ticket information, visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.