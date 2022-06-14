NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

67.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 47  |  June 14, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 061422

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Our drought continues

Dennis 5Local ocean temps here on Sunday are generally in the upper 60s across the county with a 71 recorded in San Clemente last Friday afternoon. Normal water temps for the date are at 66-68 so we’re right there. 

The end of Laguna’s 2021-22 rainy season occurs on June 30 and it appears that we’ll finish the season with a paltry 7.39 inches which will fall way short of the normal total of 13.95 inches, so we received only about 54% of the normal total. 

That dropped up to two inches of rain in just 20 minutes! The Eastern Pacific Tropics remain fairly quiet at this time but there’s an 80% chance of a system developing within a few days off the coast of Guatemala. Stay tuned on that one. Normally the month of June only pops out around two tropical systems. The next name will be Blas. On the Atlantic side, tropical storm Alex has come and gone and the next in line will be Bonnie. The Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean are fairly quiet at this time. 

Turning our attention to the Desert Southwest, the summer monsoon season is fast approaching. The period from the beginning of July until around the middle of September is normally prime time when that region normally collects around 60% of their annual rainfall when moisture-laden thundershowers can occur on almost a daily basis in a busy season. Rainfall production can vary sometimes significantly from year to year. A classic example of that extreme variance just took place over the past two seasons when the 2020 Season saw its driest monsoon season on record with a meager 10-12% of normal rainfall from July 1 through September 15. The very next season saw record rainfall with many records falling as a flurry of strong to severe thunderstorms with multiple microbursts scattered about that dropped up to two inches of rain in just 20 minutes! The storms that season even ramped up earlier than normal, starting up by June 20…and continued almost to October that year! It all depends on how strong that high is that usually camps out around the Four Corners region. Any east or west shift in that high also dictates just how much rainfall that region will get in any given year. Last season’s rainfall was up to 175% of normal. 

MORE ON HURRICANES: The hurricane’s worst killing blow comes from the sea in the form of storm surge. This subtly approaching smash of tidal wave immensity actually claims nine of 10 victims that fall to a hurricane. 

As the storm crosses the continental shelf and moves close to the coast, mean water level may increase 15 feet or more. Hurricane Katrina in August 2005 produced a storm surge of up to 29 feet along parts of the Gulf Coast! The advancing storm surge combines with the normal astronomical tide to create the hurricane storm tide. In addition, wind waves 5-10 feet are superimposed on the storm tide. This buildup of water level can cause severe flooding in coastal areas – particularly when the storm surge coincides with normal high tides. Because much of the United States’ densely populated coastline along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts lies less than 10 feet above mean sea level, the danger from storm surge is multiplied. Nearly every coastal location that is exposed to a hurricane is also a candidate for the smashing blow of storm surge. See y’all on Friday.

Have a great week, ALOHA!

 

