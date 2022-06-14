NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 47  |  June 14, 2022

Top of the World 5th graders revel in 061422

Top of the World 5th graders revel in end-of-the-year promotions ceremony

On Thursday, June 9, Top of the World (TOW) Elementary School held their 5th grade promotions ceremony from 8:15-9:15 a.m. Each student received a flower lei to wear in celebration of the day.

“Congratulations Top of the World 5th graders! You finally made it and have accomplished so much during your time at TOW. We are SO proud of you and can’t wait to watch you thrive as you enter your next adventure in middle school,” said a spokesperson for the LBUSD.

Top of the World fifth Dr. Julie Hatchel

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LBUSD

TOW Principal Dr. Julie Hatchel addressed the fifth graders and attendees at the promotions ceremony

Top of the World fifth Principal diploma

Click on photo for a larger image

A student received her Certificate of Promotions from Principal Dr. Hatchel

Top of the World fifth two ladies and girl

Click on photo for a larger image

Congrats to this happy 5th grader who is matriculating to middle school in the fall

Top of the World fifth family with girl flowered dress

Click on photo for a larger image

A proud family with their recently promoted 5th grader

Top of the World fifth family with boy with plate

Click on photo for a larger image

This 5th grader dons his lei for a family photo

Top of the World fifth family with surfboard

Click on photo for a larger image

Surfs up for this happy family at the end-of-year 5th grade promotions program

Top of the World fifth TOW tile wall

Click on photo for a larger image

Snapping a pic in front of the TOW tile wall

Top of the World fifth two boys with leis

Click on photo for a larger image

Two 5th grade pals share the spotlight

Top of the World fifth family in quad

Click on photo for a larger image

Commemorating the day in the TOW quad

Top of the World fifth sweets

Click on photo for a larger image

Following the promotions ceremony, students indulged in a buffet of sweet confections, desserts and fresh fruit to celebrate the festivities

 

