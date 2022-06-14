NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 47  |  June 14, 2022

Join an evening celebration of the life and music FP 061422

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center presents a celebration of the life and music of the late, great Dee Miner of the Black-Tongued Bells. The evening will take guests back to the Louisiana bayou-inspired sounds of Miner’s final performance with The Black Tongued Bells. The free event, with an RSVP, takes place on Saturday, June 18 at 8 p.m. (Doors open at 7 p.m.)

Come remember with others who loved and admired him, the soulful life and sound of this American music icon. The evening will capture the swampy sound of the last performance of the Black-Tongued Bells.

LBCAC has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus-free environment and proof of vaccination, or a recent negative COVID test taken within 24 hours is required. If not, you must wear a mask in their facility.

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

 

