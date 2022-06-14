NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 47  |  June 14, 2022

Thurston Middle School holds promotions 061422

Thurston Middle School holds promotions ceremony

Photos by Scott Brashier

On Thursday, June 9, Thurston Middle School held their promotions ceremony at Laguna Beach High School’s (LBHS) Guyer Field from 3-4 p.m. 

Congratulations to all the students who will be matriculating to LBHS in the fall!

Thurston students bleachers

Thurston Middle School eighth grade students head to the Guyer Field bleachers prior to the promotions ceremony

Thurston Principal

Thurston Middle School Principal Joe Vidal addresses the students and attendees

Thurston ASB President

Thurston ASB President Brighton Welch shares her remarks at the podium

Thurston Ayla McManus

Ayla McManus receives her Certificate of Promotion from Principal Vidal

Thurston Piper Wald

Piper Wald with her Certificate of Promotion

Thurston Cash Walker

Cash Walker receives his Certificate of Promotion from Principal Vidal

Thurston Michelle Blunk

Michelle Blunk receives a congratulatory hug

Thurston Sheela Zimel

Sheela Zimel with her Certificate of Promotion

Thurston Achievement medals

Thurston Academic Achievement Medal winners

Thurston students lineup

Students line up with their Certificates of Promotion

Thurston 2022 class

Thurston Middle School Class of 2022

 

