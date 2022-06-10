NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 46  |  June 10, 2022

The Plant Man: Eye-catching plants that are also drought tolerant

By Steve Kawaratani

“Life is too short to waste it. Every plant, dog and friend just wants to taste it.”

– The Dharma Trails

It’s time for action; after all, action begins at home by reducing our water consumption. Laguna and all of California are in the midst of a third consecutive drought year precipitated by climate change. In fact, the state has experienced drought in 15 of the past 20 years, according to an UC Davis study. If we don’t reduce our water use, the next scenario is a full-blown crisis.

Does this mean the end of our coastal lifestyle? Of course not, however, we need to reconsider the value of a hamburger versus three weeks of shorter showers; they both use the same amount of water. “One cotton T-shirt or 1,300 days of drinking water? It’s the same amount of water for both.” And your small but verdant green lawn is likely using more than 1,000 gallons of water a month. Clearly none of these examples can be sustained during a mega-drought.

I look at Laguna as an exemplar of well-designed landscapes, with many featuring water conserving plants. The plants below are not only water wise, but provide a spectacular and lengthy flowering display. They certainly deserve consideration when the water consumptive flowering annuals need to be replaced.

The Pride of Madiera, Echium candicans, is originally from its namesake island in the Atlantic Ocean. Its striking flower clusters are dominant along the Moulton Meadows streetscape and throughout Laguna, has a long-blooming season from spring until summer, and provides remarkable nourishment for bees and butterflies. Drought tolerant and requiring only deadheading, this species does require space to accommodate its 6’ x 6’ size.

The brilliant, magenta-purple flowers of the Orchid Rockrose, Cistus x purpureus, will be on display through early summer. These Mediterranean natives require little or no water once established, are fire resistive and form a four-foot wide and tall shrub almost anywhere from the canyon to oceanfront slopes.

Hailing from the tropical Americas, the Lantana, Lantana montevidensis, has been welcomed into Laguna gardens, due to its vibrantly colored flowers, minimal care and little need for water. While suitable as a groundcover, this plant is equally comfortable in containers. For me, flowers evoke immediate happiness and gratitude and certainly help reduce the stress from the vagaries that we call life. Be kind to someone today, be well and water wise. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

