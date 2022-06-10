NewLeftHeader

haze

65.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 46  |  June 10, 2022

Laguna Beach Business Club welcomes 061022

Laguna Beach Business Club welcomes Denise Di Novi at June meeting

The Laguna Beach Business Club (LBCC) has announced their June 16 meeting speaker is award-winning film and television producer, Denise Di Novi. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m. hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives.

Di Novi will talk about adapting to the dramatic changes in the television and film industry. An award-winning film and television producer, her projects have grossed more than a billion dollars worldwide. She counts among her producing credits such diverse motion pictures as Heathers, Little Women, Practical Magic, Crazy Stupid Love, Focus, and a number of films during her producing association with Tim Burton, including Edward Scissorhands, Batman Returns, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Ed Wood and James and the Giant Peach. 

Laguna Beach Women's Club Di Novi

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBBC

Denise Di Novi

Di Novi also has experience as a director. Her directorial debut, the sexy, psychological action thriller, Unforgettable, starring Rosario Dawson and Katherine Heigl was released in April 2017. Di Novi has also directed television episodes of Sneaky Pete, Outlander and Ray Donovan

She set up her own production company, Di Novi Pictures, in 1993 at Columbia Pictures. She went on to have a production deal at Warner Bros. Pictures for two decades where she produced many incredible films. Most recently, Di Novi produced the AppleTV+ film The Sky Is Everywhere, directed by Josephine Decker.

Di Novi was the recipient of Women in Film’s 2016 Crystal + Lucy Award for Excellence in Film. 

LBBC club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at Seven7Seven, 777 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30 payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting.

For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend the meeting, either visit our website at www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.