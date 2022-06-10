NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 46  |  June 10, 2022

Fair Game 061022

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Election Day is over but the counting is far from complete

TOM MARCHPrimary Election Day is in the rear-view mirror and, to me, that’s a good thing. Where do things stand on races? Well, first off, there are a lot of ballots still in need of processing. A lot. So, now we’re in the waiting game.

Here’s what I mean: According to OC Vote/Registrar of Voters, ballots processed in Orange County after election day totaled just 48,945, leaving an estimated 219,130 still uncounted. Again, that’s throughout OC.

That means race results can still change!

Here’s what’s been counted as of yesterday: 48,945 vote-by-mail ballots out of a total of 79,764. Ballots dropped at Drop Boxes totaled 35,275 and none of those have been processed and that was before another 59,000 turned up. Vote-by-mail ballots returned to Vote Centers totaled 68,180 and, again, none have been counted. And, another estimated 24,491 ballots were received after Election Day that also have not been processed.

So, as you might imagine, many races still fall in that “too early to call category.”

Interesting races in OC that touch Laguna Beach included the Judie Mancuso/Diane Dixon/Benjamin Yu 72nd Assembly contest. Mancuso early in the evening on Election Day came out strong, but Dixon now has closed the gap convincingly to within a couple of percentage points. One has to figure that most of the Yu vote will also eventually transfer to Dixon come November, making her the one to beat.

Dixon said Wednesday, “I am grateful to the voters of the 72nd Assembly District who have shown me their confidence and support. We continue to run an aggressive campaign to pick up this Assembly seat for the Republicans and fight the failed leadership of the Sacramento Democrats who have created record-breaking inflation and skyrocketing crime.” 

Mancuso, on the other hand, said, “I am thankful to the voters in Assembly District 72 who put their confidence in me during this primary election. Over the next several months I look forward to listening to and talking with the voters of the district. Now is not the time for political games, and I know the voters of the 72nd district share my priorities to protect our environment, defend women’s rights, and get guns off our streets and out of our schools. I look forward to a spirited debate with Councilwoman Dixon and to hear why she believes the same agenda Orange County voters rejected two years ago would be appealing in 2022.”

As of June 9:

Judie Mancuso (D), 37,310 votes, 44.12%

Diane Dixon (R), 35,467 votes, 41.94%

Benjamin Yu (R), 11,796 votes, 13.95%

The (non-partisan) race for Orange County Board of Supervisor in the 5th District to replace Lisa Bartlett pitted Katrina Foley, an acknowledged Democrat, against three Republicans, Pat Bates, Diane Harkey and Kevin Muldoon

Although Foley has a wide vote margin at press time, she’s only at 41.58% of the ballots cast, again showing a potentially strong advantage to the Republican side come November.

As of June 9:

Katrina Foley, 40,049 votes, 41.58%

Pat Bates, 22,042 votes, 22.88%

Diane Harkey, 17,717 votes, 18.39%

Kevin Muldoon, 16,512 votes, 17.14%

The U.S. Representative for the 47th District shows Democrat Katie Porter with 51.44% of the vote over her closest challenger who is Republican Scott Baugh at 30.91%.

Porter has lots of money behind her…lots ($18,701,221 as of May 18), while Baugh always seems to exude a certain negative image even being a party leader in the past. His cash on hand totals $1,086,878 at the same cutoff date. 

So, you can see the disparity.

As of June 9:

Katie Porter (D), 51,221 votes, 51.44%

Scott Baugh (R), 30,780 votes, 30.91%

Amy Phan West (R), 8,165 votes, 8.20%

Brian Burley (R), 7,445 votes, 7.48%

Errol Webber (R), 1,962 votes, 1.97%

And finally, Republican Janet Nguyen looks to have easily defeated Huntington Beach Democrat Kim Carr.

As of June 9:

Janet Nguyen (R), 70,042 votes, 57.07%

Kim Carr (D), 54,193 votes, 42.93%

• • •

The Cobblestones area on the south portion of Main Beach is closed until June 17 for repairs. The area was determined to be in “severe disrepair” according to a staff report at City Hall.

The City Council voted 3-2 Tuesday in favor of moving forward with emergency repairs that will cost the City $150,355 from their Main Beach Park Renovation Project.

Opposition to the emergency repairs questioned the beginning of repairs prior to a council vote.

The Cobblestones are a regular meeting point for events and public gatherings.

• • •

Other Council news from Tuesday’s meeting, Gregory Mech and Caitlin Reyna were unanimously voted to appointments on the Citizens’ Audit Review Committee for two-year terms beginning July 1.

Steve Chadima similarly was appointed to a term on the Environmental Sustainability Committee, with Charlie Zender appointed as an alternate.

Fair Game SNL Steve Chadima & Sue Kempf

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Steve Chadima with Mayor Sue Kempf, was unanimously selected to fill a seat on the City’s Environmental Sustainability Committee

During Public Comments, Karyn Philippsen, from Laguna Beach Sister Cities, reminded everyone about the Fête de la Musique coming June 18, while also noting that it’s a global event.

Also in the announcements was Barbara McMurray, Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, who announced the hosting of the city’s first ever Juneteenth event on Sunday, June 19. 

The City also approved the use of the above-mentioned Cobblestones as the stage for the City’s 95th Anniversary event on June 29 from 4-6 p.m.

There was also the approval of the Promenade on Forest plan as a guide to develop two distinct concept plans for future consideration. However, that isn’t what was newsworthy. What was was that the item was moved by Councilmember Peter Blake and seconded by Councilmember George Weiss.

Now that’s news! Next, they’ll be having lunch together.

The next Council meeting is Tuesday, June 21, with a 4 p.m. Closed Session and a 5 p.m. Regular Meeting.

• • •

Registration is now open for summer camps and classes through the City of Laguna Beach. Early sign up is suggested to assure space in camps or classes for both kids and adults. If minimum enrollment is not reached in various classes they may be canceled.

Camps include volleyball, flag football, surfing, swimming, dance, soccer, LEGO, STEM Engineering, tennis, radio camp at KX FM and so much more.

Classes include art, dance, fitness, swimming & water polo, softball, volleyball, dog training, Junior Lifeguards, music, pickleball and more.

The Recreation Division also has scholarship funds available for those that need some financial assistance. You may submit an application for scholarships here.

• • •

Get working on those playlists if you’re a “leader or legend” in Laguna Beach. KX FM is preparing for its next Takeover fundraiser, June 20-24. It also celebrates 10 years of KX FM being on the air.

The Takeover is where guest hosts go into their studios for their own hour live on the air, handpicking the music and content, while attempting to raise money for the station.

“For all of us at KX FM, the Takeover fundraiser is such a fun experience to open our doors to the community,” said KX FM General Manager Alyssa Hayek. “We get to share our love of radio in a more intimate setting with the Lagunans that volunteer and donate. It shows how much community radio matters here in Laguna Beach. This year is special as we are coming up on our 10th birthday. This Takeover celebrates everything we have accomplished in the past 10 years and are hopeful this helps us continue for another 10 to come.”

If you’re a fan, you’ll want to tune in that week, make a pledge and help the cause. The KX Takeover will run each day from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. 

As the week approaches, a schedule of shows will be available at www.kxfmradio.org/takeover.

 

