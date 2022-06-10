NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 46  |  June 10, 2022

Discover the Laguna Beach Poetry Trail 061022

Discover the Laguna Beach Poetry Trail

By Ellen Girardeau Kempler, local poet, writer

Many months after I received a Fostering Creativity in a Time of Crisis Grant from the City of Laguna Beach, the Laguna Beach Poetry Trail is finally completed.

The $4,000 grant was funded by the City of Laguna Beach with a donation from the Wayne Peterson Trust through the Laguna Beach Community Foundation (overseen by the City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission).

The terms of the grant stated that between November 2020 and April 2021, I would encourage community members to visit and engage with 10 selected works of public art along the poetry trail route, then write and submit a short poem in response. Out of these, I would select 10 poems to be featured on permanent signs posted near the subject artwork.

Discover the Laguna Beach Poetry Trail Kempler

Click on photo for a larger image 

Photos courtesy of Ellen Girardeau Kempler

Ellen Girardeau Kempler poses near “Boy and Dog” by Ruth Peabody, the oldest public art sculpture in the city’s collection

Because the signs proved too expensive and difficult for me to install myself, I approached the Friends of the Library (FOL) Board, of which I am a member, about funding a trail guide that could be distributed at the library and other downtown sites and could also be downloaded from the FOL website.

The final guide and map, which includes photos of the art and the poets as well as biographical information; description of the art, route and points of interest; and a map with a QR code that leads to a Google Trail Map, will be available at the Laguna Beach Library, 363 Glenneyre St., Laguna Beach. This beautiful guide was designed by Laguna Beach resident Cindy Love, a professional who volunteered her time and expertise. The guidebook was made possible with funding from Friends of the Laguna Beach Library.

Discover the Laguna Beach Poetry Trail Mansour

Click on photo for a larger image 

Lisa Mansour standing by Stop 2 on the trail map, “Canyon Preserve,” a tile mural by Michele Taylor

The easily walkable, 1.7-mile route includes some of the most recognizable works in town as well as ones a few people might not have noticed. For example, from the Forest Avenue Promenade, the route takes a jog up Coast Highway to Brown’s Park, a charming “pocket park” hideaway. The featured artwork is a functional cast bronze sculpture: two chairs, a table and a book, called, A Tranquil Moment.

The 10 winning poems featured in this guide were chosen from 127 entries using a blind judging process. The selected poems all demonstrate how art can inspire imagination and how words can complement visual art. Three of the poets are students, and the other seven are involved with a wide variety of local community organizations (all female except one).

Discover the Laguna Beach Poetry Trail Hughes Anderson

Click on photo for a larger image 

Lisa Hughes Anderson at Stop 7 on the trail map, sitting on the “Chambered Nautilus Bench” by Carolyn Reynolds

The selected poets are Joy Dittberner, Lisa Mansour, Jessica DeStefano, Kai Bourne Turok (elementary school student), Alina Dzuik (high school student), Karen Kanner, Lisa Hughes Anderson, Theresa Keegan, Jan Tattum and Barrett Bernholtz-Purko (elementary school student).

In the future, I hope to lead tours of the poetry trail starting at the library. I encourage visitors to jot down their own responses to the artwork and share photos of themselves on the trail for our Instagram feed @lagunabeachpoetrytrail and our Friends of the Library website.

To download the Laguna Beach Poetry Trail Guide & Map pdf, visit www.friendsofthelagunabeachlibrary.org. For more details and a downloadable pdf, go here.

 

