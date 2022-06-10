NewLeftHeader

Upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum 061022

Upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum

Check out these upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum (LAM). From art to music and a workshop, the line-up beckons.

“Byron,” 2014 from the collection of Robert Hayden lll and Rick Silver

–Saturday, June 11 at 6 p.m. – Southern California Portraits: Francis de Erdely & John Sonsini

Southern California-based artist John Sonsini and Laguna Art Museum’s Curatorial Fellow Rochelle Steiner will be in conversation about the work of artist Francis de Erdely, the subject of the museum’s major exhibition Striking Figures: Francis de Erdely. Arrive early and enjoy the Museum’s gallery and social time. Advance tickets are recommended. Tickets: Museum members, $7; Non-members, $14. More information can be found here.

Create your very own piece of art at a faux bookmaking workshop

–Sunday, June 12 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. – Books & Bubbly: A Workshop with Artist Jean Lowe

Inspired by the exhibition Your Place in the Multiverse: Jean Lowe, join the artist for a faux bookmaking workshop. Using everyday household materials, imagination and satirical wit, you’ll create your very own piece of art in the guise of a book. Start off the workshop with a complimentary mimosa to get those creative juices flowing. Limited space is available and advance tickets are recommended. Tickets: Museum members, $50; Non-members, $60. More information can be found here.

“Lizard from the Park” by Mark Pett is the featured Lit to Life on June 25

–Saturday, June 25 from 10-11 a.m. – Lit to Life at LAM: Lizard from the Park

Bring literature to life during a participatory story time that will have you making and moving. On the fourth Saturday of each month, you’ll craft a storytelling experience inspired by a museum artwork or exhibition to foster children’s understanding of art’s role in their lives. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others. Sessions are designed for PreK-2 learners and their families. Cost: Museum members, $7; Non-members, $14. All children receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only. For tickets, go here.

T. Jefferson Parker will discuss his book, “A Thousand Steps” and hold a book signing on June 25

–Saturday, June 25 from 6-8 p.m. – Hippie Mystery: A Night with author T. Jefferson Parker

Laguna Beach in the 1960s is the setting for New York Times bestselling author T. Jefferson Parker’s latest novel A Thousand Steps. Join Parker as he discusses his new book, his time in Laguna Beach and a brief reading of the novel. Afterwards, you’ll have the opportunity to get your very own copy of A Thousand Steps signed by Parker at a book signing.

Parker was born in Los Angeles and has been a life-long resident of Southern California. He grew up in Orange County and earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of California, Irvine in 1976. He has written numerous novels and short stories and is the winner of three Edgar Awards (Silent Joe, California Girl and the short story “Skinhead Central”), as well as the recipient of a Los Angeles Times Book Prize for best mystery (Silent Joe). Before becoming a full-time novelist, he was an award-winning reporter.

A Thousand Steps is a beguiling thriller, an incisive coming-of-age story, and a vivid portrait of a turbulent time and place. Matt is 16, broke and never sure where his next meal is coming from. His mom’s a stoner, his deadbeat dad is a no-show, his brother’s fighting in Nam…and his big sister Jazz has just gone missing. The cops figure she’s just another runaway hippie chick, enjoying a summer of love, but Matt doesn’t believe it. Not after another missing girl turns up dead on the beach. Advance tickets recommended. Cost: Museum members, $7; Non-members, $14. For tickets, go here.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

