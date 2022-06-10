NewLeftHeader

Providence Mission Hospital receives prestigious 061022

Providence Mission Hospital receives prestigious robotic surgery accreditation

Providence Mission Hospital has earned accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery from the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC). This accreditation demonstrates Providence Mission Hospital’s commitment to surgical excellence. 

SRC is a non-profit organization, dedicated to improving the safety and quality of patient care, while lowering the overall costs associated with successful treatments.

“This accreditation is truly an honor as it highlights our commitment to provide safe, effective and evidenced-based quality care to our patients,” said Seth Teigen, Providence Mission Hospital chief executive. “This designation reinforces our team’s mission to provide procedures that create better outcomes for our South Orange County community.”

(L-R) The following physicians earned the designation of Surgeon of Excellence: Dr. Josh Randall (urology), Dr. Leon Baginski (gynecology) and Dr. Scott Capobianco (gynecology). Dr. Samer Kanaan (thoracic/lung) is a Master Surgeon of Excellence.

The SRC accreditation helps patients identify hospitals and providers who have met rigorous standards for delivering high-quality perioperative and long-term, follow-up care. The many benefits of robotic surgery include increased precision for complex surgeries, shorter hospital stays and quicker recovery and return to normal activities.

Providence Mission Hospital has invested in eight specialized robotic technologies to support minimally invasive procedures for surgeries of the knee, hip, spine, lung, breast, heart, as well as general surgeries for colorectal, gynecology and urology. 

To learn more about robotic surgery at Providence Mission, visit www.providence.org/mission.

 

