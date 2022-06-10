NewLeftHeader

haze

65.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 46  |  June 10, 2022

Laguna Community Development Director Marc Wiener 061022

Laguna Community Development Director Marc Wiener to speak on Laguna FORWARD Zoom

Laguna Community Development Director Marc Wiener

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Forward

Laguna Forward invites residents of Laguna Beach to join in a Zoom Community Forum featuring special guest speaker Marc Wiener, AICP, Community Development Director for the City of Laguna Beach. The meeting is planned for Wednesday, June 15 from 5-6 p.m. The Zoom log-in information is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8231 – Meeting ID: 823 1402 3165. “Laguna FORWARD is a non-profit/PAC of local residents who want to see our community grow and prosper while honoring Laguna’s rich history of responsible growth.”

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.