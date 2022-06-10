NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 46  |  June 10, 2022

It’s in the cards 061022

It’s in the cards: Sign up for Bridge for Beginners at the Susi Q – meet new people and have fun

Bridge is often thought of as a competitive game, which it can be, if you’re into that kind of thing – but the focus of Jane Dober’s Bridge for Beginners class at the Susi Q is strictly on enjoyment. 

If you sign up, you can look forward to spades of fun, you might say, and you don’t need a partner to participate. Singles receive a heart-felt welcome at this club. 

“People come from all walks of life and bond over this amazing game of bridge,” Dober said. “You exercise your mind and your memory and socialize at the same time. So many of my beginners have met people and forged new friendships. It’s a great way to meet great people.”

The class begins on June 14 for six Tuesdays between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., with the last session taking place on July 19. Each class consists of a short lesson followed by pre-dealt boards to play.

No one feels intimidated in Dober’s classes, say her students: quite the reverse. What a deal!

“I teach in a small class, non-competitive learning environment,” Dober noted. “We learn how to keep score but never do play in a game where anyone keeps score or compares scores. Everyone is happy to just be playing exciting bridge hands. My students help each other. It’s a game that lasts a lifetime.” 

Instructor Jane Dober (standing) promises lots of laughs in Bridge for Beginners, which welcomes singles

Each hand in bridge is a new surprise and a new challenge. Will diamonds be “a girl’s (or guy’s) best friend”? Or will another suit be strong enough to lead to a grand slam?

Learn what bidding is all about, what role the dummy plays and why the game is so beloved all over the world. 

“I keep the game as simple as possible, encouraging all new players and letting them know no question is a stupid one – they can always email me questions at home, which I love to get. We review them before the lesson,” Dober added. “I promise lots of laughs in the class.”

Think about joining the estimated 45 million Americans who play bridge and enjoy hours and hours of fascinating card play and great companionship. 

Dober is a Gold Life Master & ACBL accredited teacher and instructor. “Let’s get social,” she said.

The Susi Q is located at 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach. Underground parking is available. To register, visit www.thesusiq.org and click on Class Catalog. Or, to register by phone, call 949.715.8105. Proof of vaccination will be required. Masks are optional.

The Susi Q offers a wide range of educational and fun programs, classes and clubs for older adults – though all ages are welcome. The Susi Q’s Lifelong Laguna program provides support groups and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay in their homes and “age in place.” For more information on The Susi Q, the portal to access the best of Laguna’s community resources, visit www.thesusiq.org.

 

