 Volume 14, Issue 46  |  June 10, 2022

Laguna Beach-based water charity hosts red carpet documentary screening

Laguna Beach based non-profit, With My Own Two Hands Foundation (WMO2H), invites the local Southern California community to attend their 9th Annual Documentary Screening on Saturday, August 27 beginning at 6 p.m. in Swanson Park in Emerald Bay.

WMO2H’s annual film event drives powerful change for thousands of lives in East Africa. Each year, they use visual storytelling to convey their impact and share the voices of their community partners with global audiences.

Laguna Beach based water jug

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Solomon Solz

WMO2H’s annual film event drives powerful change for thousands of lives in East Africa

In addition to the world premiere of their captivating 2022 documentary, the event will include red carpet photos, hosted drinks and dinner and an incredible live auction. Through this local event, the water-focused organization hopes to transform and empower more communities in East Africa with access to crucial basic human rights of clean water, nutritious foods and income generation opportunities.

Previous attendees include NBA All-Star and philanthropist Luol Deng, Blake Griffin of the LA Clippers, Olympic Champion skier Lindsey Vonn, NFL great and media personality DeMarcus Ware and NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez. 

With My Own Two Hands Foundation (WMO2H) is a Laguna Beach-based 501(c)3 nonprofit organization working to create a more equitable world through water and agriculture in East Africa. WMO2H was founded in 2011 and since then, has provided 88,909 people with clean water and sustainable food sources. 

Swanson Park is located at 600 Emerald Bay, Laguna Beach.

For tickets, which are $175 per person, visit https://withmyown2hands.ejoinme.org/tickets. Gate entry is attached to ticket purchases. All guests are required to check-in at the Community Center by Swanson Park.

For more event information and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.withmyown2hands.org/9th-annual-screening.

 

