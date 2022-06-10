NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 46  |  June 10, 2022

Blessings of the Artists

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Blessings of the Artists takes place on Friday, June 10 at 7 p.m. at The Church of Latter-day Saints, 682 Park Ave., Laguna Beach. Sponsored by St. Catherine of Siena Council of Catholic Women & the Interfaith Council, the service will be overseen by Pastor Jay Grant, as a tradition. Artists from Laguna Beach are welcome to this prayers and thanksgiving ceremony.

 

