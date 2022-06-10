NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 46  |  June 10, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 061022

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

What’s in a name?

Dennis 5A correction is in order here. In my previous column, I referred to the first tropical system on the Texas Gulf coast in and around the Houston area in 2001 as Alicia. 

The correct name was tropical storm Allison, not Alicia. Allison literally stalled for several days in and around the Houston, Texas metro area, dropping up to five feet of rain in some spots. Here on Wednesday, both oceans were pretty quiet but down there in the tropics there were a few clusters of thunderstorms with no development seen for at least the next five days or so. The next in line for the Eastern Pacific will have the name Blas and the next to occur in the Atlantic Basin will be given the name Bonnie.

Along the U.S. Atlantic and Gulf coasts, the nominal hurricane season lasts from June 1 through November. Early in this season, the western Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico are the principal areas of origin. Then in July and especially August into mid-September, this spawning center begins to shift eastward, and by early September, a few storms are being born as far east as the Cape Verde Islands off Africa’s west coast. Again after mid-September, most storms begin much closer to home back in the western Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

In an average year, more than 100 disturbances with hurricane potential are observed in the Atlantic, Gulf and Caribbean – but on average, only about a dozen reach the tropical storm stage, only about six to eight mature into hurricanes and about three or four make it all the way up to major hurricane status with winds of 111 mph or more. 

On the average, at least two of these hurricanes will strike the United States somewhere between Texas and Maine, killing at least 50-100 people and causing as much as billions of dollars in property damage. In a worse than average year, like 2005 and 2020 the same storms will cause several hundred deaths and property damage totaling in excess of $20 billion. For the NOAA, the hurricane season means another hazard from the atmosphere at a time when tornadoes, floods and severe storms are also playing seasonal havoc elsewhere on the continent.

Here on the Eastern Pacific side, we’ll see on the average of at least 50 tropical disturbances form over the course of any given season. Around 15 of those reach at least tropical storm status with around eight of those making it up to hurricane status and three or four reach major hurricane status at Category 3 or higher. The area for storm production in the Easter Pacific is much smaller with most tropical systems being born just off the coasts of Mexico or Central America with a few forming a bit farther to the west. Most of these storms after birth and development move to the west or northwest on their journeys out to sea. A few make it all the way to the Hawaiian Islands, especially when there’s an El Niño event. 

 Later in the season, a few have even curved back to the NE, eventually making landfall somewhere on Mexico’s west coast or southern parts of the Baja peninsula. Only two systems historically have made landfalls as far north as here in Southern California as waters this far north are much cooler, so most systems dissipate halfway up the Baja peninsula. There were only two recorded systems that held it together long enough to reach our local waters and that was in September 1858 when a Cat. 2 made landfall near San Diego and on September 25, 1939, when a high-end tropical storm made landfall near Long Beach. Both landfalls occurred while there was a mega El Niño going on with water temps reaching 80 degrees, which kept the two systems alive. Had enough? Me too! 

Have a great weekend, ALOHA!

 

