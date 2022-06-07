Council agenda includes Promenade, Parking Master Plan update, councilmember request to sell Ti Amo property, committee appointments
By SARA HALL
Several noteworthy items are on the agenda for tonight’s City Council meeting.
On the consent calendar for the Tuesday, June 7 meeting, council will consider: Promenade on Forest Program Plan; an update from the Parking Master Plan Subcommittee; consider cobblestone repair and using the Main Beach area for city’s 95th anniversary event; hear a councilmember request to consider selling the recently acquired Ti Amo property in South Laguna and make several appointments to city committees.
During regular business, council will consider approving the Promenade on Forest Program Plan to act as a guide to develop two distinct concept plans for future consideration.
On May 18, 2021, council approved a $376,990 contract to the RRM Design Firm for preliminary engineering and entitlements to study possibly making the Forest Avenue Promenade permanent. At the time, the item passed unanimously and there was general support for the idea, but not without a number of concerns raised by several councilmembers and public speakers.
The proposed scope of work required RRM to prepare a programming plan, which will develop a high-level space plan, including parameters such as the amount of dining space, space dedicated to restaurants, retail, gathering areas and for performances.
RRM was also tasked with preparing two concept plan alternatives for a permanent pedestrian promenade. The first will include a minimal design alternative that would convert the existing roadway on lower Forest Avenue with minimal improvements. The second will include comprehensive hardscape and landscape replacements and improvements, including removal of curb and gutters, permanent lighting, shade and seating fixtures and new pavement.
Staff confirmed at the time that the scope of work for RRM would also include three community meetings and various stakeholder interviews.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
The Forest Avenue Promenade
Outreach with business owners along Forest Avenue, public safety personnel, maintenance staff, and public officials was conducted to identify key program elements to be incorporated into the program plan, according to the staff report. Feedback from the stakeholders included both positive and negative comments, staff reported.
“Stakeholders felt strongly that the promenade should have a timeless design with high-end and elegant features that capture and preserve the unique culture of Laguna Beach,” the staff report reads.
The design should also crate an inviting destination for both residents and visitors.
Feedback also emphasized that it shouldn’t feel like an outdoor food court.
“While stakeholders understood that outdoor dining is a component of the Promenade, the majority requested that restaurant seating be limited, and that open seating should be incorporated throughout the Promenade,” the report reads.
Comments also included support for renting the space reserved for restaurants at a fair market rate and should be limited to 500 square feet per restaurant.
There were mixed feelings about public performances on the Promenade, but most agreed that they should occur at different areas rather than one fixed location.
Information from the program plan will be the basis of design for the development of the two permanent Promenade concept plan options.
“The development of the concept plans will include comprehensive public outreach with the entire community to collaborate on thoughts and inspiration that will help guide the design and vision forward,” the staff report reads.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Cars bumper to bumper in Laguna Beach
The last item under regular business is a Parking Master Plan Subcommittee update.
The subcommittee, comprised of Mayor Sue Kempf and Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen, have been meeting monthly since the beginning of the year to assess the city’s parking needs and study solutions. They have held a public listening session, met with several transportation firms to refine the effort’s approach and private discussions with property owners about possibly leasing parking lots to the city.
As part of the effort, a purchase order was issued to Fehr & Peers, a transportation planning and engineering firm, to assist the subcommittee with the technical tasks for the Parking Master Plan. The plan will start with a parking needs assessment to quantify the existing parking demand in four key districts (North Laguna, Downtown, the HIP District and South Laguna).
The firm will also help with parking infrastructure recommendations, financing models, possible changes to relevant zoning code regulations and suggestions to improve the city’s strategies to manage high public parking demand.
Fehr & Peers will complete the draft plan by September. It will then be presented to council for consideration and to discuss strategies.
On the consent calendar, council will consider approving the use of the Main Beach cobblestone area with a stage for the city’s 95th anniversary event on June 29, including use of amplified sound and the bagging of five parking meters for unloading of equipment with no fees applied.
At the event, councilmembers will talk about the city’s history and accomplishments, local bands will perform and giveaway items will be distributed. The event will also be live-streamed on the city’s social media.
A budget up to $15,000 from non-departmental expenditures under administrative services, contingency/unplanned events, will be used for the celebration.
In a related item also on the consent calendar, council will hear and consider an update regarding the emergency repair to the cobblestones at South Main Beach.
“As a major pedestrian entrance to Main Beach and the site of numerous public gatherings, the deteriorated concrete area creates a dangerous path of travel for residents and visitors,” the staff report explains.
The cobblestones were scheduled to be reconstructed as part of the Main Beach Park renovation next fiscal year, but a recent assessment determined immediate action is required because of the rapid degradation of the pavement condition and an impeding health and safety threat and liability risk for upcoming summer events and activities.
Director of Public Works Mark McAvoy supported an emergency project and City Manager Shohreh Dupuis approved a contract with Horizons Construction Company International, Inc., for $153,355 for immediate repair of the cobblestones. Sufficient funds are available in the account for the Main Beach Park renovation project.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
The city recently purchased the property at 31727 PCH, previously occupied by Italian restaurant Ti Amo by il Barone
Following regular business, during councilmember items, Councilmember Toni Iseman is requesting the council to consider selling the Ti Amo property.
In a split 3-2 vote on June 15, council authorized an agreement with Rincon Consultants Inc. in the amount of $89,199 to provide consulting services for the preparation of an initial study for the acquisition of 31727 Coast Highway and for a possible Mitigated Negative Declaration, if determined to be appropriate. Councilmembers Iseman and George Weiss dissented.
The Planning Commission voted 5-0 on August 4 to approve city staff’s recommended general plan consistency determination for 31727 and 31735 Coast Highway.
Commissioners and staff emphasized that they were only affirming GP consistency for possible future public benefit use and not a specific use (such as a fire station).
The city entered into escrow to acquire the property, most recently occupied by Italian restaurant Ti Amo by il Barone. The city offered $2.7 million.
In a split vote on August 24, council took the next step toward acquiring the Ti Amo property in South Laguna for future civic uses, including as a possible replacement for the neighborhood’s local fire station.
At that time, councilmembers again voted 3-2 to certify the initial study/mitigated negative declaration for the acquisition of 31727 and 31735 Coast Highway; and directed staff to complete any steps necessary to close escrow on the subject property. Councilmembers Iseman and Weiss dissented.
Although many of the comments during each previous discussion revolved around using the property as the future site for the fire station, that was not the issue at hand, then-Mayor Bob Whalen pointed out during the August council meeting.
It was clearly stated that the purpose for the discussion and vote was to consider the IS/MND and if the property is suitable for acquisition for public purpose, “not necessarily a fire station, but possibly a fire station.”
Last week, Iseman wrote in her request that it’s not an ideal location for a fire station.
“Since the purchase, it’s been widely recognized that the property is not ideal as a site for replacing fire station no. 4,” Iseman wrote.
The money from this sale could be used to purchase a more appropriate location for the fire station, she noted.
“A substantial majority of the public comments advised against the purchase of the Ti Amo property, so there’s public support to purchase a more appropriate site,” Iseman wrote.
Interest rates are climbing and they should act now before they get even higher, she said.
Councilmember George Weiss is also making a request to discuss changes in the business license fees that reflect today’s economic circumstances. His request did not include any other details.
Earlier in the meeting, the first item of regular business, council will consider a military equipment use policy. The ordinance will comply with the regulations outline in Assembly Bill 481, which required law enforcement agencies to adopt a military equipment use policy.
Under AB 481, law enforcement agencies are now required to obtain approval for the use of military equipment from their respective governing body.
Items deemed to be “military equipment” include aerial vehicles (drones), less lethal shotguns, command and control vehicles and less lethal 40mm projectile launchers.
Before the regular meeting, council will conduct a special meeting to interview and appoint several people to local city committees.
Council will interview the three applicants and appoint one resident to the Environmental Sustainability Committee for a two-year term effective immediately, through March 31, 2024.
The panel is tasked with researching, reviewing and advising the council on items related to protecting the environment and improving the community’s future sustainability. Members typically work in subcommittees to research issues and policies and prepare recommendations for the larger committee to submit to council.
At the February 8 interviews and appointments meeting, council reappointed two incumbents. At the time, the only other applicant to the environmental group also applied to the Parking, Traffic, and Circulation Committee, where he was ultimately appointed. This left one potential seat vacant, although there was discussion about changing the size of the committee.
The one open seat received three applications this time around: Steve Chadima, Christopher Davis and Charlie Zender.
Council will also interview three applicants and appoint them to the Citizens’ Audit Review Committee for two-year terms, beginning July 1 and serving through June 30, 2024.
The five-member advisory body participates in the selection of the city’s external financial auditors, reviews the results of the annual financial audit, reviews any internal control weaknesses and legal compliance issues identified in the course of the annual financial audit and provides any necessary recommendations to the council.
Applicants are Andrews Coyle, Gregory Mech and Caitlin Reyna.
Since there are only three applications (and no other sitting members), council can continue to seek applications for the committee and fill the vacancies at a future meeting or opt to reduce the size of the committee to three members. Council can also choose to eliminate it altogether. Staff is recommending reducing the size to three members.
Also tonight, at the start of the regular meeting, council will hear an update from the Orange County Housing Finance Trust during extraordinary business.
The interviews and appointments meeting starts at 3 p.m. and the agenda is available online here. The regular council agenda is available online here. Closed session starts at 4 p.m., and the regular meeting begins at 5 p.m.
Members of the public may speak in person in council chambers. A face covering is highly recommended while in the chambers.
To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call 669.900.9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 91641723096#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at 310.722.5051.
The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.
Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach, CA, 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or by using this interactive form.
You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. today. While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m., councilmembers may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.
