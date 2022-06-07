NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 45  |  June 7, 2022

Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation 060722

Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation holds 2022 Convocation to recognize student honorees

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On Friday, June 3, the Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation (LBHSSF) held its annual Honors Convocation to recognize the Class of 2022 student scholarship recipients and thanked the generous scholarship donors at a private reception prior to the program.

The program began with the flag salute conducted by Henry Le, 2022-23 senior class president and Andrew Kelleher, 2022-23 ASB president. It was followed by a welcome from LBHS Principal Dr. Jason Allemann and opening remarks by Jennifer Sweet, LBHSSF president. The total number of awards bestowed was 126, totaling more than $400,000 worth of scholarships.

Scholarships are awarded to recognize academic achievements, athletic endeavors, financial need, good citizenship, leadership, personal courage, the arts, music, school spirit, community service and more. Scholarships are available to students attending two- or four-year colleges or universities as well as vocational schools. LBHSSF has been awarding scholarships to graduating LBHS seniors since 1947.

Laguna Beach High School pledge.jpg1

Members of the LBHS Class of 2022 participate in the Pledge of Allegiance

Laguna Beach High School Allemann.jpg2

(L-R) Greg MacGillivray, MacGillivray Freeman Films chats with LBHS Principal Dr. Jason Allemann

Laguna Beach High School Meekma.jpg3

Magnolia Meekma, recipient of the Heather Brobeck Memorial Scholarship with David Brobeck, LBHS English Department Chair

Laguna Beach High Soroptimist.jpg4

Soroptimist International of Laguna Beach Special Achievement Award winners (L-R) Morgan Welch, presenter Sylvia Moore, Christina Hartley, Georgia Keel and Makena Angus

Laguna Beach High Skipper Lynn.jpg5

Renae Hinchey presents the Skipper Lynn Laguna Beach Seniors Scholarship to Keegan Thomas

Laguna Beach High MacGillivray.jpg6

Barbara MacGillivray presents Gavin Pike with a scholarship that honored him for his commitment to marine and safety lifeguarding. You may remember he saved two lives from a dangerous rip current in 2019.

Laguna Beach High Matthew Reedy.jpg7

(L-R) Aaron Talrico, Jonathan Cohen and James Hanna present Mack Pardun (second from left) with the Matthew Reedy Memorial Scholarship

Laguna Beach High Tate Warner.jpg8

(L-R) Tate Warner receives the Coast Film Festival Emerging Filmmaker Scholarship from CFF Co-founder Enich Harris

Laguna Beach High Mia Tacklind.jpg9

(L-R) Mia Tacklind is presented the KC Cooper Science and Technology Scholarship by Amanda Horton

Laguna Beach High Dick Metz.jpg10

Two of the three winners of the Dick Metz Surf Foundation Scholarship (L-R) Jaden Shalala and Emma Reidinger pose with Dick Metz (second from left)

Laguna Beach High John Gabbard.jpg11

John Gabbard, Commander, VFW Post 5868 watches the LBHS Honors Convocation

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, see the slideshow below

For a complete list of all the Honors Convocation scholarships and student winners, click here.

