 Volume 14, Issue 45  |  June 7, 2022

2022 Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest 060722

2022 Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest captures ocean’s magic

The Annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest celebrates its 11th year of attracting top professionals and emerging amateur photographers who capture the magic of Laguna Beach’s marine protected areas. The photo contest will accept entries now through July 5. Contest prizes will include cash awards for top winners. This year’s contest is dedicated to celebrating the good news surrounding the ongoing recovery of sea life and kelp forests.

A winners’ reception will be hosted by the Laguna College of Art & Design (LCAD) Gallery at 374 Ocean Ave. at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, to coincide with Laguna Beach’s popular Thursday Art Walk. Bluebelt Contest photography will be displayed at the LCAD Gallery from August 4-18.

2022 Laguna Bluebelt Intertidal

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest

First Place, Professional was awarded to Sean Hunter Brown for “Intertidal” in the 2021 Bluebelt Photo Contest

“The impact of the COVID pandemic has been very hard for many of us. The steady recovery of Laguna’s sea life and many ways we enjoy the Laguna Bluebelt’s citywide marine protected areas (MPAs) captured by photographers gives us hope for a better, brighter future.” said Anne Girtz, a contest organizer.

Laguna Bluebelt 2022 Photo Contest judges are Mitch Ridder (Bluebelt Photo Contest coordinator, Festival of Arts and freelance photographer), Tom Lamb (conservationist, documentarian, landscape and aerial photographer) and Beverly Factor (awarded the prestigious Platinum Pro5000 Diver award and author of SEADUCTION The Sensuous Side of the Sea – a stunning collection of photographs that captures the abstract side of sea life exploding with color, texture and usual excitement).

To review previous annual Bluebelt Photo Contest winners, visit www.lagunabluebelt.org.

 

