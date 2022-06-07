NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 45  |  June 7, 2022

Boys & Girls Club honors supporters and partners 060722

Boys & Girls Club honors supporters and partners at Community Awards Breakfast

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Scott Brashier

On Wednesday morning, June 1, the Boys & Girls Club Laguna Beach (BGCLB) celebrated their community partners and ongoing support since they opened their doors in 1952. At the Community Awards Breakfast at [seven-degrees], a large group gathered to speak about how much the BGCLB has impacted the community and families. 

In attendance were Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf, Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert and his wife Amy, Captain Rachel Johnson, Laguna Beach School District Superintendent Jason Viloria and City Councilmember Peter Blake, to name just a few.

BGCLB has touched many lives as evidenced by the testimonies regarding its influence on students and their families. 

“When I come to pick my boys up early, they make me wait outside until it’s time. They love the BGCLB,” said City Council candidate Louis Weil, who attended with his wife Meghan MacGillivray-Weil, a BGCLB board member.

 “We are honored to have been working with BGCLB for six years,” Viloria said.

Barbara McMurray, owner of McMurray Marketing Communications, said, “My son played basketball at BGCLB and now he’s going into basketball statistics.”

At the beginning of the program, guests were treated to a much-needed mindful moment of meditation and breathing by Adrianna Brown of Uplift Yoga. 

CEO Pam Estes spoke of the difficult times as the world faces war in Ukraine, COVID and the mass shootings, emphasizing that it’s a time for reflection – and that the BGCLB is inspired to provide hope and turn it into action. In particular, she spoke of the impact of childhood trauma, pointing out statistics that more than two-thirds of children suffer a traumatic event. “We must be the change for our children,” she said.

As for the state of the club in general, Estes said, in part, “We are bouncing back and have 33 full-time staff members.”

A few of the awards given: 

Swayne Youth Leader Award – Finn Flanagan

Corporate Partner Award – The Montage. The award was accepted by BGCLB secretary Ann Marie Doyle, director of sales and marketing for Montage. The club has held 19 galas there and they also have many donated items for the auctions.

Board member Jimmy Azadian and Western Youth Services (integrated mental health services for children, youth and families) were also recognized for community leader and agency partner, respectively.

Harry Bithell received the Crevier Legacy Award and was commended for 

raising the bar in personally serving the community. He moved the original BGCLB house to Blue Bird Park and was also the chair for the club’s golf tournament for 21 years – a fundraiser that has raised half a million dollars.

The event was topped off with a rousing dance number by the community’s future leaders from BGCLB, the Class of 2035.

The BGCLB is located at 1085 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For more information on the BGCLB, go to www.bgclagunabeach.org.

 

