 Volume 14, Issue 45  |  June 7, 2022

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Women 060722

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Women held clothing drive

St. Mary’s ECW (Episcopal Church Women) recently spearheaded a parish-wide clothing drive to benefit Working Wardrobes. Located in Irvine, Working Wardrobes, is an organization that empowers job seekers by providing counseling, skills and clothing. Their mission is to “do everything in our power to help women, men, young adults and veterans overcome difficult challenges so they can achieve the dignity of work and the Power of a Paycheck.” They provide workforce readiness services and partner with corporations to help their clients.

St. Marys trio

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church

(L-R) Cristina Calderone, Dustin Baldwin (Working Wardrobes volunteer) and Marjorie Gorum

The ECW organized the drive, collected the clean clothing over several weeks, made sure it was on the required hangers and delivered two SUV loads on May 18 where they were greeted with much gratitude. 

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Laguna Beach is located at 428 Park Ave., Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.stmaryslagunabeach.org.

 

