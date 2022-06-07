NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 45  |  June 7, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 060722

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

It’s all about the wind

Dennis 5Here on Sunday, local ocean temps continued to scratch and claw their way up to that wonderful 70 degree mark. Readings across Orange County beaches were perched into the upper 60s thanks to primarily southerly winds. That big south swell on Saturday did not affect local ocean temps as swells have very little to do with dictating the ocean temps on a day to day basis – it’s all about our local winds. A few surfers have asked me if the swell being southerly would raise ocean temps, and my reply was that I’ve seen huge NW swells with 74 degree water and 56 degree water during big south swells. It’s all about the wind and what direction it’s blowing.

Things are pretty quiet down there in the Eastern Pacific Tropics, but it’s a different story over on the other side. A moisture-laden low just terrorized south and central Florida with up to a foot of rain or more. That low is now moving away from Florida’s east side and has finally become tropical storm Alex with winds up to 50 mph as it pushes to the NE setting its sights on Bermuda or that general area. 

When the system was still classified as merely a strong low, it had winds of 40 mph which normally would qualify it as a tropical storm, but the system was so disorganized, the NOAA didn’t give it a name until Sunday. The low’s pressure was at 1002 millibars, but all the rain was a few hundred miles east of the low’s core. This proves a very valid point – you don’t need a named system to heavily affect the weather it produces as winds were 40 mph at the most. It was all about the rain, especially when the system is crawling slowly at say 5 mph, giving this moisture-laden rain machine plenty of time to hang around – so rainfall totals accumulate fast. At least this system moved along much quicker, and if it had meandered around for at least 48-72 hours, we’d be talking about rainfall amounts measured in several feet.

In June of 2001, there was tropical storm Alicia whose prime target was the Texas Gulf coast in and around the Houston area. Alicia was moving to the NW quite briskly as she made landfall and approached the Houston area. She was a lower-end tropical storm with maximum winds of 45 mph, so no big deal or any concerns about wind damage, but Alicia’s fury was all about the water. As her center reached the Houston Metro area, her brakes slammed on. She just stopped as she was encountering a strong ridge of high pressure that was centered around the Red River vicinity about 300 miles to the north. We call these high pressure ridges steering mechanisms

This high was suddenly acting like a big blocking wall that stopped the storm from advancing out of the Houston area. This rain machine on steroids was stopped in its tracks, so it just sat there while depositing truckloads of Biblical rains like Houston had never quite seen before – rain totals were rapidly swelling into feet instead of inches. After more than three days of being nearly stationary, she backed up at least 50 miles near the shoreline and then repeated this back and forth process for two more days as rain totals climbed up to five feet. Finally the high dissipated and moved on, opening the door for Alicia’s exit. When all was said and done, up to five feet of rain fell in less than a week. 

To put things in perspective, it takes Laguna over four years to collect five feet of rain. We average just under 14 inches a year, so you get the idea what can happen when a tropical system stalls – like Alicia did. Have a great week and we’ll get together again on Friday. 

Until then, ALOHA to you all.

 

