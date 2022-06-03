NewLeftHeader

few clouds

63.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 44  |  June 3, 2022

The Plant Man: Conserving water 060322

The Plant Man: Conserving water in drought conditions 

By Steve Kawaratani

“I think we’re back to where we were last week. We’re still in drought conditions.” –Albert Ashwood, director of the Oklahoma Dept. of Emergency Management

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

I remember when I was younger and California was in the midst of its last prolonged drought. We were advised to take shorter showers or consider taking a shower with a friend; of course, I opted for the latter. Seriously, California is experiencing the driest ever five months removed from a new year. This week, we are being asked to reduce water use by 35%. If this effort fails, the next step will be to ban outdoor watering outright.

Conserving water is both urgent and a necessity in Laguna and beyond. Knowing how to garden in a drought will protect your existing plants and can help you grow food crops in low moisture conditions. And so, let’s get back to the garden with the Plant Man!

Q: What is the proper way to water during drought conditions?

A: Water deeply, but infrequently. Apply water directly to the soil, rather than through foliage. Water slowly to limit runoff.

Q: What else can I do in the garden to conserve water?

A: Stop fertilizing the lawn. Apply mulch in garden beds and potted plants. Avoid heavy pruning of trees and shrubs. Plant water-conserving plants.

The Plant Man Conserving tomato

Click on photo for a larger image

Our tomato’s promise of a bountiful harvest

Q: Can I still grow vegetables?

A: Consider planting “bush” cultivars of vegetables. These varieties require less water and give higher yields. I recommend water-efficient edibles like cherry or Roma tomatoes, Swiss chard, eggplant and pepper.

Q: Why is my lemon losing its leaves?

A: A heavy crop of fruit will often strip a lemon of most of its foliage. Over-watering in poor draining soil may also cause the condition. Thoughtful watering and light application of citrus food should help the plant recover leaves.

The Plant Man Conserving lemon

Click on photo for a larger image

Catharine’s lemon in foliar recovery

Q: Was Father’s Day invented by greeting card manufacturers?

A: No. Mrs. John B. Dodd, of Washington state, first proposed the idea of a “father’s day” in 1909. Dodd wanted a special day to honor her father, William Smart. The first Father’s Day was observed on June 19, 1910 in Spokane, Washington. In 1966, President Lyndon Johnson signed a presidential proclamation declaring the third Sunday of June as Father’s Day. This year the special day is June 19.

California has experienced what seems like a never-ending drought that predates the pandemic. Being responsible socially and environmentally does not mean the end of gardening, but it does mean gardening differently as our climate continues to change. Please reduce your household and landscape water consumption; it could mean the difference between a slightly less green lawn and a plastic one. See you next time. 

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.