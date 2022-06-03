NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 44  |  June 3, 2022

Laguna Beach Chamber holds ribbon cutting 060322

Laguna Beach Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Pacific Bookworks/Whitacre Studios, open house tomorrow

On Wednesday, June 1, the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Pacific Bookworks/Whitacre Studios with owner Kathryn Lang-Slattery and business partner Ron Whitacre.

Laguna Beach Chamber Prince

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the LB Chamber of Commerce

(L-R) Sergio Prince, on behalf of OC Supervisor Lisa Barlett (Fifth District), presents a certificate to Kathryn Lang-Slattery and Ron Whitacre

Laguna Beach Chamber Blue Kiss

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the LB Chamber of Commerce

“Blue Kiss The Sky Sculpture,” available for sale

Laguna Beach Chamber ribbon

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the LB Chamber of Commerce

Kathryn Lang-Slattery cuts the celebratory ribbon

Laguna Beach Chamber memoir

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the LB Chamber of Commerce

Kathryn Lang-Slattery’s memoir of her travels around the world in the 1970s in a Volkswagen van

Laguna Beach Chamber open house

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Kathryn Lang-Slattery

Kathryn Lang-Slattery and Ron Whitacre (with the greeter) welcome you to their Open House on June 4

 Tomorrow, Saturday June 4, Lang-Slattery, born and raised in Laguna Beach, who is also an artist and author will, along with business partner/sculptor Whitacre, hold an Open House at their South Laguna home to visitors from 12-5 p.m. Come and explore five rooms filled with their art, as well as the heritage garden that offers more sculpture and shady spots to rest. Forty sculptures by Whitacre, as well as paintings and drawings by both Lang-Slattery and Whitacre will be on display. Autographed copies of Lang-Slattery’s five published books: a travel memoir, a World War II novel and an easy-reader children’s trilogy about camping, friendship and determination will also be on sale.

“Join us for an afternoon of art, books and Champagne. Ron and I look forward to meeting you,” Lang-Slattery said. 

To obtain the street address, RSVP here.

 

