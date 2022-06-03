NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 44  |  June 3, 2022

Laguna Beach Dojo master celebrates 20 years 060322

Laguna Beach Dojo master celebrates 20 years of teaching locals martial arts

Laguna Beach Dojo and its owner Master Jeff Kash are celebrating 20 years of serving the children and families of Laguna Beach through martial arts instruction. To celebrate, Laguna Beach Dojo will be holding a 20th birthday party at Bluebird Park (772 Cress St.) on Saturday, June 11 from 12-4 p.m. The public is welcome including past, present, and interested students and their families.

Master Kash opened Laguna Beach Dojo on June 10, 2002 and it has operated continuously to today, during which time he has trained more than 2,500 students, including 37 blackbelts and 10 second-degree blackbelts. Some students have gone on to become Laguna Beach’s elite professional athletes. 

Laguna Beach Dojo Kash

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Dojo 

Master Jeff Kash 

According to Kate Motherway, an LBHS student and longtime student of Laguna Beach Dojo, “I have grown up having Master Kash as a mentor and father figure in my life. Every experience I have with him has improved my life. He has mentored me through elementary, middle and high school. I would not trade any of my experiences with him for the world.”

Kash recognizes and values the impact he’s had on his students. “I’ve had an impact on a lot of peoples’ lives in a positive way. That’s cool. I have kids that started with me when they were 5 and 7 and they still come back and tell me what they are doing in life and bring the kids they are nannying in to train and share what’s happening in their world and that means a ton. Those are the things that make it super rewarding over such a long period of time,” said Kash.

Laguna Beach resident Sensei Teague Vanderbeek and one of Master Kash’s second-degree blackbelt students said, “I have been training with Master Kash for 19 years, since I was 5. One of the things I enjoy the most about his teaching is that right when I think I might have something figured out, he finds a new way to get me to think about it that helps me understand it more and challenges me even more in my training and development, but it always makes me a better martial artist and person.” 

Laguna Beach Dojo classroom students

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Dojo

Students look on as Master Kash demonstrates a move

Laguna Beach Dojo teaches Shaolin Kempo Karate, a blend of modern karate and a 2,000-year-old martial art practice of Shaolin Kempo. The dojo’s curriculum includes self-defense including stand-up and ground techniques, weapons training, fitness such as strength and flexibility work, as well as life skills including character development.

“Master Kash is truly an inspiring and encouraging man and teacher for our kids,” said Stephanie Byerly. “He compels respect, discipline, strength and humor in the kids. And he got my son to say ‘yes ma’am’ when I asked him to do dishes.”

The journey for students that enter the dojo is ideally to achieve the rank of blackbelt. “Those people who complete that journey to get into blackbelt can’t really help but overcome some really major challenges and obstacles,” said Mater Kash. “In committing to that and seeing it through, you learn so much about yourself, what you are capable of, and really that you can take on just about any challenge that comes at you because you’ve already dealt with it in some way on the mats.”

Master Kash first became interested in karate because he is a people person and loves physical activity. In his early years as an instructor, he won a number of sparring championships, was twice named instructor of the year and was responsible for developing and training several other instructors who went on to run their own dojos. He attained 6th Degree Blackbelt in 2018 at the Shaolin Temple in China after becoming a Master several years prior.

Laguna Beach Dojo trophy presentation

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Dojo

Students of all ages learn, compete and celebrate. Here, (L-R) Laila Doherty, Master Kash, Olive Cho and Nash Hess after a 2021 Irvine competition.

Master Kash has not only taught karate at the dojo, but also runs after-school programs and self-defense workshops in the community. In some cases, the workshops are geared to victims of assault or for young people going off to university or otherwise starting out in their adult life.

“My practice continues to evolve. I continue to train with my instructor and have also explored other martial arts,” said Master Kash. “I have to work to accept where my body is, be more disciplined about training to maintain what I have and I’ve had to increase my mental practices, like meditation. I also have found new ways to challenge myself as teacher and entrepreneur by creating an online teaching platform for martial arts at www.achievemartialartsacademy.com.”

Laguna Beach Dojo kick

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Dojo

Master Kash demonstrates a karate kick

Keeping his business operating during COVID-19 was also a recent challenge, but also an imperative for Kash. “During COVID it has been amazing to see how coming to class keeps students grounded and some of them even thrived in surprising ways.”

It also affirmed what Kash already knew from his 20 years in teaching martial arts. “We are all far more resilient and flexible than we think. Practicing martial arts deeply teaches us that change is the only true constant and being able to adapt quickly allows for growth and development that you may have never thought possible,” said Kash.

 

