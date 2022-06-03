NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 44  |  June 3, 2022

Laguna Beach is at the top of the water table 060322

Laguna Beach is at the top of the water table for its seventh year

It’s lucky number seven for Laguna Beach, as the city secures the title “Most Waterwise City” for a seventh time in the annual Wyland Mayor’s Challenge for Conservation. The city has been recognized with the distinction in 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2020 and 2021. 

“Thank you to all Laguna Beach residents who have made tremendous strides to reduce water waste,” said Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf. “The title Most Waterwise City recognizes these efforts and we are beyond thrilled to be a seven-time winner. I am confident that as California enters its third year of this unprecedented drought, our community will rise to the challenge and continue to work together this summer to use water wisely to stretch our limited supplies.”

With water quality and shortages remaining one of the nation’s top priorities, U.S. mayors from more than 40 states challenged their residents to take extra steps to use this critical resource wisely. In the end, participating residents from hundreds of cities pledged to reduce water waste over the next year by more than one billion gallons. 

In addition to reducing overall water waste, residents from Laguna Beach pledged to reduce their use of single-use plastic water bottles by 49,824 and eliminate 1,364 pounds of hazardous waste from entering watersheds. By altering daily lifestyle choices, residents also pledged to put 582,665 fewer pounds of waste in landfills. Rounding out the final pledge results is a potential reduction of 80.8 million pounds of carbon dioxide, a savings of 1.4 million kilowatt hours of electricity and $275,698 in consumer cost savings.

The other four winning cities with the highest percentage of residents making pledges during the campaign included Palm Coast, Florida; Miramar, Florida; Sacramento, California and Houston, Texas. 

Overall, residents around the nation made 334,603 pledges to change behaviors ranging from fixing home leaks to reducing harmful runoff into local rivers and streams.

The national campaign, presented by the Wyland Foundation and Toyota, with support from the U.S. EPA, National League of Cities, The Toro Company, Hobie Surf Shops, and Petal Soaps, inspires, informs, and encourages people of all ages to take actions for cleaner waters and a healthier environment. 

In addition to online pledges, the campaign provides tools for residents to conduct tree plantings, storm drain stenciling projects and neighborhood cleanups to remove pollution that might otherwise find its way into storm channels.

Residents from winning cities will now be entered into a drawing for thousands of dollars in water-saving or eco-friendly prizes, including $3,000 toward their annual home utility bill, home irrigation equipment from The Toro Company, gift cards for online shopping at Hobie Surf Shops and eco-friendly bathroom hand soaps from Petal.

The campaign also asked residents to nominate a deserving charity in their community to receive a 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE. The award of the grand prize vehicle provides participants a way to reward their community at the local level and connects thousands of charities and civic groups to resource conservation. 

“Tackling large issues like water quality and scarcity at the local level is an important part of developing sustainable communities,” said Kevin Butt, general manager of environmental sustainability at Toyota Motor North America. “Toyota is proud to be part of this partnership.” The winner of the Toyota Highlander Hybrid will be announced in the coming month.

 

