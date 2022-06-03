NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 44  |  June 3, 2022

Community invited to “Pause Together” 060322

To address the socioemotional, cultural and academic deficits faced by all students post pandemic, Social Artist and Certified Naturopath Shad East founded Pause Together, a back-to-nature digital detox with a mission: “To promote mental wellness and positive mindsets for youth through connection to nature, self-care, experiential learning and mentorship.”

Although cell phones are checked in during the digital detox, there is much to do and learn with a focus on STEAM and mindful use of technology. Digital cameras, binoculars, art supplies, musical instruments, farming, animals and healing modalities replace screen dependency. The 37-year-old founder’s many adverse childhood experiences from birth, now fuel his passion to courageously “Create the New” for our youth with inclusion and access for every young person.

Thursday sunset meditation and sound healing led by Jennifer Won and Evelina Pentcheva

In March 2022, East, a Laguna Beach local, purchased the Pause Together main campus on 133 lush acres in Fallbrook, CA. The nonprofit, originally slotted for 2025, became a post-pandemic necessity to counteract screen addiction, confusion and isolation to give hope to struggling youth. Many young people are victim to both social media warfare and fentanyl homicide (responsible for more deaths than COVID in those under 25). The organization aligns with East’s life goals to improve the human experience, reduce the carbon footprint and encourage conscious awakening. As a fiscal sponsorship of OneOC, the nonprofit offers trust, transparency and collaboration. (OneOC partners with local companies to build their corporate social responsibility programs that align with causes they care about the most.)

On Wednesday, June 22 at 5:30 p.m., the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon cutting at a private residence, and inviting community members to learn more about Pause Together during this celebration and launch party for the new nonprofit. Attendance is limited, so for those interested in attending, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to be added to the guest list.

Upcoming Pause Together Laguna Beach summer community activities will include Monday Plein Air Painting, Tuesday Sunrise Hikes and Thursday Sunset Meditations. Visit https://pausetogether.org to learn more.

 

