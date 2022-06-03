NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 44  |  June 3, 2022

Fair Game 060322

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

As the school year ends, it’s celebration time, and it begins tonight with the Honors Convocation

TOM MARCHThis evening is the 2022 Honors Convocation at Laguna Beach High School beginning at 6 p.m. It will be preceded by a donors mixer in the library from 5-6.

Here are some numbers to impress you with to explain tonight’s importance: 105 students will be on the receiving end, with 138 scholarships being presented and 249 awards. A total of $408,050 will be handed out.

That translates to a lot of college assistance.

There are memorial scholarships, citizenship awards, arts and medical awards, a number of scholarships from local clubs and organizations, an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy, ocean lifeguard and clean ocean scholarships, and a scholarship on behalf of Village Laguna, Friends of the Library and Laguna Canyon Conservancy. There are sports-related scholarships from the surf team to water polo, golf, the Red Guyer, and even the band. 

All in all, it’s quite a community statement.

One award we’re proud to be associated with here at Stu News is the Barbara Diamond Excellence in Journalism Award. Barbara helped make Stu News and it’s certainly nice to remember her and the many others like her that will be recognized this evening.

• • •

Speaking of seniors and school and such, although granted it’s not the Rose Parade where you have to get out there days in advance to reserve a spot on the sidewalk to get good viewing…I did want to remind everyone that next Wednesday, June 8th, at 3:30 p.m., the Laguna Beach High School graduating class will parade down Ocean Ave

It’s your chance to line the street and cheer them on. This has become one of those cool small-town, family and community mainstays. The Class of 2022 Parade will begin at City Hall and meander down to Main Beach. Once they arrive at the beach, it’s photo time and the cap toss.

I’m told bubbles, cowbells and Big Heads are more than welcome!

• • •

And just a reminder, Laguna Beach High School’s graduation will take place next Thursday, June 9 on Guyer Field beginning at 7 p.m. Again, this is a TICKETED EVENT. 

If you don’t have a ticket and would like to watch, you can see it on the LBUSD Media Channel.

• • •

I’m sure as we speak, Mayor Sue Kempf is busy planning an expansion of her trophy cabinet. And for good reason. This past week, Laguna Beach was recognized as one of the winning cities in the Annual Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation.

The month-long challenge garnered 334,603 pledges to change daily water habits, including reducing pollution to fixing leaks and cutting water waste by more than 1.3 billion gallons.

Cities recognized with the most participants included Laguna Beach, Palm Coast, Fla., Miramar, Fla., Sacramento and Houston, Tx.

Now, all those making commitments from the above-mentioned cities will be entered into a drawing for thousands of dollars in eco-friendly prizes, including home irrigation equipment, apparel, home improvement gift cards, cleaning supplies and free utilities for a year.

• • •

What to do with that yard and food waste from around the house? Well, the City of Laguna Beach is conducting a free composting workshop for residents on Saturday, June 11 from 10-11 a.m. in Bluebird Park.

You’ll learn how to recycle yard and food waste into organic fertilizer using simple composting techniques.

For more info, go to www.lagunabeachcity.net/recycling or contact the instructor, Lisa Ryder, at 310.874.2499.

Attendees will be eligible to enter a raffle for a chance to win a free compost bin.

• • •

Just a reminder that the Art-To-Go exhibit presented by The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts of “What the World Needs Now” runs through June 28 at Laguna Beach City Hall. More than 45 originals donated by Festival exhibitors are on display. The theme was inspired by the Pageant of the Masters’ “Wonderful World” program, and the 1965 song by Burt Bacharach and Hal David. Artists responded with subjects such as “A Big Kiss” by Carol Heiman-Greene and “Sweet Love Sweets” by Brad Neal.

• • •

Don’t forget the KelpFest tomorrow on the Cobblestones at Main Beach, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This free festival is hosted by the Laguna Ocean Foundation that promotes ocean literacy, community involvement and interest in nature for residents and visitors.

KelpFest will feature activities, exhibits, informational booths and educational resources about the shoreline and ecology of Laguna Beach.

Everyone of all ages is welcome.

• • •

Correction: The promotion for El Morro Elementary’s 5th grade will take place on Wednesday, June 8 at 8:15 a.m. A ceremony for students, teachers and guests will follow in the multi-purpose room. 

A previous listing said the ceremony was on Thursday, June 9.

 

