The Festival of Arts celebrates the contributions FP 060222

The Festival of Arts celebrates the contributions of its Asian American artists

By MARRIE STONE

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

As Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month (AAPI) came to a close last week, the Festival of Arts reflected on the rich community of international artists it has cultivated over its 90-year history. This year, nearly a dozen Festival artists represent five Asian nations and bring with them rich traditions in culture, language, heritage and artistic expression.

I spoke with four of them about their backgrounds and upbringings, and how their childhoods abroad shaped the artists they became. Some have nostalgic memories of their youth that’s reflected in their work, while others embraced their adopted culture and largely left the past behind. Although these artists work across various mediums and are drawn to different subject matters, evidence of their upbringing and early influences are embedded in their work.

Scratchboard artist Maaria Kader

Maaria Kader was introduced to scratchboard as a teen, although she didn’t get serious about her art until nearly a decade ago, when her children were mostly grown. She’s been showing in the Festival of Arts since 2018.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Maaria Kader has shown her scratchboard art in the Festival since 2018. Find her this summer in Booth #73.

Still largely unrecognized as a fine art medium, scratchboard is a form of engraving using sharp tools to scratch off black India ink to reveal a thin layer of white kaolin clay beneath. Like printmaking or sculpting, scratchboard is a subtractive artform which requires the artist to think backwards. The results are often highly detailed, precise and technical images.

The first time I encountered Kader’s work in 2018, I thought: How is this possible? Her detailed images contain subtle shadows and complicated textures. Add to that the difficulty of scratching these lines into ink, anticipating the image that will be revealed and the effects are remarkable.

“I want to commend the Festival of Arts,” said Kader. “When I got accepted, they listed scratchboard as a separate medium. That is huge being a scratchboard artist, because in other exhibitions, there’s never a spot for us where we fit in.”

Eight or nine years ago, Kader saw a scratchboard artist’s solo show. “I’d never ever seen scratchboard in any gallery or show,” she said. “The artist encouraged me to try jurying into the International Society of Scratchboard Artists. That’s when I realized there are a lot more people out there doing this. Once I got juried into the exhibition, that gave me confidence. Scratchboard artists try to teach wherever we live because there’s still no formal education you can get on scratchboard.”

Born and raised in London, Kader’s parents were both born in India. Her father, half Thai, was raised in Thailand. Much of her work reflects those eastern influences, from portraiture that depicts ornate lace, traditional bridal gowns, pagri turbans and henna tattoos, to nature and wildlife images – zebras, monkeys, lions and cats.

“We only had three channels growing up, so I watched a lot of wildlife shows on TV,” Kader said. “I like to do animals because the detail of their fur works great on scratchboard. We used to have a tiny yard, but my brothers collected grass snakes, frogs and hedgehogs. My mum and dad had cages with canaries and budgies. We rescued all these animals. I never realized that growing up, how many animals we had that just came in.”

The black and white palette lends itself well to Kader’s artistic sensibilities. Her father was a hobbyist photographer. “He had a dark room in the basement, and we used to do black and white developments. I’ve always been attracted to black and white in any medium,” she said.

There’s a particular power in her monochromatic figures. “I did an image of this old man in a turban a few years ago,” Kader recalled. “His hands were on his face so you couldn’t really see him. He was holding a rosary through his fingers. An older gentleman came up to me at the Festival and said the image made him cry because he’d lost his son in a war. As an artist, you don’t realize how your images and what you’re doing might affect somebody.”

Kader’s work is, indeed, affecting. Her portraiture tells stories – of elderly women who’ve led difficult lives, men who’ve lost it all and pensive brides. Lately, her work incorporates more color. This summer she’ll show a series of hummingbirds. “I always dress with a lot of color and bright patterns,” Kader said, laughing that her children tell her she looks like a walking Christmas tree. “So I’ve started adding more color into my artwork. That connects my work culturally to India, too. In the Indian culture, there’s so much color and so many bright patterns. No one’s ever dressed in plain clothes.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

“Indian Bride” – Scratchboard is a subtractive art form done on a white kaolin clay-coated hardboard covered in black India ink. Color can also be added. Sharp tools are used to produce detailed artwork.

For Kader more than others, culture seeps directly into her content. Perhaps growing up outside of India, but with the language and culture embedded in her home, she balanced her role as both insider and outsider. Regardless, the results are stunning – and occasionally heartbreaking.

Click open story button to continue reading…

Kader will once again show her work this summer at the Festival of Arts. Visit her in booth #73. For more information about Kader and her work, click here.

Oil painter Pil Ho Lee

For Pil Ho Lee, artistic talent came naturally, even if his South Korean culture didn’t support it. “Korea is a small country. The competition is high and the job market is tight,” Lee said. “So the message was always, ‘You can do art for fun as a hobby, but don’t spend too much time on it.’”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Pil Ho Lee has shown his oil paintings at the Festival since 2010. Find him this summer in Booth #89.

Lee still remembers his parents repeating the Korean word for “study.” “I grew up hearing that word so many times,” he said. And yet Lee’s father was a gifted artist, talented writer and poet himself (although he taught for a living). “I entered an art contest in elementary school. One of the best memories I have with my dad is him helping me with my watercolor and coaching me with the project. Although he wasn’t a professional artist, he really enjoyed art.”

From the time Lee could hold a pencil, art was part of his life. “My mother remembered times when I was so quiet, she wondered where I went,” he said. “She’d find me in a corner of the room drawing. It happened a lot. Ever since I can remember, I was drawing or painting. I’d collect the drawings my cousin or father made. I’d line up my own drawings against the wall and look at them like a collection. I feel like collecting is part of being an artist.”

Lee’s family emigrated from Korea to Los Angeles when he was 9 and his brother was 8. “Everything was so wonderful and fun and exciting,” he said. “You idealize things as a child, but nothing felt jarring about the move. I think it helped that we moved to LA and into a multicultural area. This wasn’t the Midwest, so the transition was easier.”

Lee and his brother taught themselves English by watching Happy Days and Laverne and Shirley. “I remember, about two years after we’d moved to the States, sitting in our living room and saying to my brother, ‘We’re speaking English to each other!’ That’s how easily the whole transition with language and culture happened.”

An elementary school teacher recognized Lee’s talent and pulled him out of class to work on his skills. But because fine art was discouraged as a career, Lee gravitated instead toward graphic design, earning his BFA in Visual Communications at Cal State Long Beach.

“I wanted to enter some type of visually creative field, but still get a job right out of school. I’d heard so many stories of starving fine artists.” Lee worked in advertising as an art director and designer for more than 20 years before shifting back to his first love in 2010 – fine art.

“I think the things I learned about design – layout and composition – helps me without me even knowing it. I don’t have to think about those issues because that was my background for over 20 years.”

But the career change involved some unlearning, too. “One of the things I’m learning now in my development as a painter is interpretation. Don’t paint exactly what you see. So much about visual arts is learning to see. I’ve got the fundamentals down, but I’m learning to break the rules by interpreting what I see [instead of documenting it]. I’m seeing how interpretation is such a big part of interesting painting.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Pil Ho Lee’s “Portland Streetcar”

Today, Lee’s work holds all those decades of talent, hard work and experience. Drawn to darker color palettes to distinguish his work from the lush green landscapes and serene ocean scenes of many of his contemporaries, Lee’s cityscapes brim with a haunting moodiness. Lately, though, he’s breaking into new territory that he plans to reveal this summer.

“Being an artist is so much about the process of ‘becoming,’” Lee said. “I’ve been privileged for the opportunities I’ve been given and the people I’ve met along the way. And for my wife, whose support makes my becoming all possible.”

Pil Ho Lee will show his work this summer in booth #89 at the Festival of Arts. For more information about Lee and his work, click here.

Oil painter Nan Luh

For Nan Luh, growing up in a rural farming village in Taiwan, there were few opportunities to explore her interest in art. “My biggest form of entertainment as a kid was watching Japanese anime on TV,” Luh said. “Or I rode my bike with the neighbor kids to the closest corner store and bought whatever comic books they had. That’s how I got my art back then.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Nan Luh has shown her oil paintings at the Festival for two years. Find her this summer in Booth #6.

This was the 1980s, pre-internet, before YouTube offered instructional videos. “I was just copying and trying to improve my drawing as I went along,” Luh recalled. “When I first started, I found artists I liked and tried to do what they did and imitate their style, which wasn’t mine. My early work reflects my growth. To me, art is self-discovery. The more I learn about myself, the more I learn about my art and vice-versa.”

Although Luh grew up in Taiwan, most of her artistic influences were derived from Japan. From anime to Manga, those early comic books and graphic novels drove her creativity. But she also draws from a Japanese sense of minimalism and perfection. “I’ve been to Japan twice and I am in love with it,” Luh said. “Their spirituality, their culture, their art. The Japanese treat every detail with fine respect. They become exceedingly good at one thing. It doesn’t have to be complicated, but it’s very well crafted. I like that simplicity. They’re reserved. One stroke can express everything. It’s a peaceful state of mind. You don’t have to say much.”

This restrained sensibility is present throughout Luh’s work, which is layered with subdued tones and subtle still life images that exude a quiet beauty. Memories of her childhood pave the way for paintings that incorporate a tranquil color palette. Today her work is imbued with nostalgia that recalls rural settings and simpler times.

“We were a big family – four generations all living together in this big house with a big yard in Taiwan. At the edge of the yard, we had a storage house with a barn door. It was dark like an attic. I’d find old, interesting stuff in there. I loved exploring that place. Because it was so dark, I could only stay there for a little bit, but it was interesting to find what was in there.”

Luh’s family emigrated when she was 15 from Taiwan to Orange County. She learned English speaking to other Asian immigrants about Japanese anime. And, like many of her Asian contemporaries, her family frowned on her chosen career.

“I wasn’t introduced to academic art until I started college here in California.” Luh began her artistic education at Irvine Valley Community College before transferring to LCAD. She studied with George Kyle (IVC), Jeff Horn (IVC) and Betty Shelton (LCAD), learning the intricacies of oil painting. Luh continues her studies with Kyle to this day.

“Because of where I grew up, I tend to choose still life images and subjects that contain more of a historical feel,” she said. “Objects that look rustic and used. They remind me of my childhood.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Nan Luh’s “Yesteryear”

Visit Nan Luh this summer at the Festival of Arts in booth #6. For more information about Luh and her work, click here.

Plein air painter Michael Situ

Plein air painter Michael Situ was born in a traditional countryside village outside of Kaiping City in Guangdong, China. He describes the village as lush and green with a small pond surrounded by orchards of fruit trees. “Close by was a winding small river, where I often liked to sit while watching the sunset,” he said. “Surrounding my home were many fresh aquatic rice fields, with smaller and larger villages dotted around. I was so blessed to grow up in this peaceful, idyllic and natural environment, where I spent my childhood growing vegetables, tending to flowers, bonsai, and feeding birds and other small creatures.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Michael Situ has shown his plein air paintings at the Festival since 2002. Find him this summer in Booth #81.

When Situ grew older, he studied at the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts where he continued his passion for painting plein air. “I often traveled to paint outdoors – from southern tropical Hainan Island to the northwest Silk Road in Xinjiang. Traveling all over China in the 1980s and 1990s, I was able to capture so many unique and special moments on canvas.”

In early 1989, Situ immigrated to the United States with his wife and daughter, following in his parents’ footsteps. His second daughter was born the following year, and they lived in Chinatown (a suburb of Los Angeles) for a few years until they were able to buy a house in Irvine, where they still live today.

“When we first arrived in the United States, it was a totally different world for us. We had to quickly adapt to a new language, culture and food. Everything was so different here. I took the driving test to get my license, learned how to drive, and got a job, all while attending night school to learn English. There was no way for me to paint in those days, but I never gave up on my dream of becoming a professional artist. Once my life settled down, I threw myself into the profession of being a full-time artist.”

Situ visited the Festival of Arts his first summer in America. “I loved the Festival, the space and the artists there and thought to myself what a wonderful dream that would be. Ten years later, my dream was realized and I started exhibiting as an artist in 2002. This year, I will be there for 21 years.”

Situ has maintained a studio in Laguna Beach for 20 years. “I love being a regular at the Festival two months a year. I get to show my art works, meet with friends – old and new – and connect with art admirers and collectors, some who come each year to find a new painting for their home.”

Situ loves nature and the ability to capture all its moods while painting landscapes. “Traveling has been a big part of my journey,” he said. “I’ve participated in many national plein air competitions and painted in many gorgeous national parks and landmarks. But Laguna Beach is still one of my favorite places with its cliffs, beaches, rocks, palm trees and sunsets. Even the town streets here are inspiring to me. Laguna’s sunsets are one of my favorite themes. I think it connects me to my childhood and a sense of gratitude for another beautiful day. Sunsets in the sea are especially beautiful. I love seeing the colors reflected in the ocean and that moment of transformation when day goes into night.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Michael Situ’s “Laguna Sunset”

Situ has been living in the United States for more than 30 years while being a nationally recognized and award-winning artist. He’s a Master Signature member of the Oil Painters of America and a highly ranked member of other prestigious art associations in the country.

Visit him in booth #81 this summer and discover more by clicking here.

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.