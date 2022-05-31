NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 43  |  May 31, 2022

Obituary

Dana Steven Slowsky

My brother has died. I am profoundly saddened to announce the passing of my younger brother Dana. Dana died suffering complications from a head injury he received after a fall at work a few years back. At 1:25 p.m. on December 5, 2021 his life came to an end. He was a kind and gentle man. He was never selfish nor demeaning towards anyone. He was quick to laugh and wore a kind face. He was honest as the day was long and believed if you made your effort good things would come your way. One of the most difficult moments in his life was when he realized how little he meant to people that meant so much to him. For those that knew him well, he was always a welcome guest to share the qualities of life. He was an extraordinary waterman that loved the ocean with all the wonders above and below the surface. He attended Aliso Elementary, Thurston Middle School, and graduated from Laguna Beach High School in 1974, competing on the water polo and swimming teams. His interests surrounded electronic engineering and after graduation from college he moved to Seattle, Washington, to work for Panasonic Avionics Corporation for 20+ years. He was instrumental in the design and manufacturing of IFE Flight Simulators. His position and knowledge contributed to the design and manufacturing of inflight entertainment systems (those small TVs at your seat). He was FAA’s authorized inspector for these instruments requiring him to travel worldwide. Those that responded on his Facebook page after receiving the news of his death commented that Dana was the best boss they ever had, always supportive, approached challenges with clarity, and told the best stories of his life growing up in Laguna Beach. 

Dana, I will miss you.

Your brother John

 

