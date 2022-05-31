NewLeftHeader

Upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum FP 053122

Upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum

Check out these events at Laguna Art Museum (LAM) coming up this week.

–Thursday, June 2 at 6 p.m. – First Thursdays Art Walk.

First Thursdays Art Walk celebrates the diverse cultural art scene of Laguna Beach and is free to the public with participation by more than 30 member galleries. First Thursdays Art Walk is held on the first Thursday of every month. More information can be found here.

Upcoming events Post Impressionism

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

–Sunday, June 5 at 10 a.m. – Introduction to Post-Impressionism

How does Post-Impressionism differ from Impressionism? Although closely related in choice of subject matter, many artists felt something was missing in Impressionism and worked to rectify it. By showing numerous images, Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern will compare Impressionism with Post-Impressionism. More information can be found here. Advance tickets are recommended. Tickets: Museum members, $7; Non-members, $14.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

