 Volume 14, Issue 43  |  May 31, 2022

Memorial Day is celebrated with music and events 053122

Memorial Day is celebrated with music and events to remember

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Two Memorial Day programs and plenty of great music highlighted events in Laguna Beach yesterday honoring those lost in their service to our country. 

The first was a presentation by VFW Post 5868 at Monument Point in Heisler Park that began just after 10:30 a.m. with music, community leaders and residents gathered for the remembrance overlooking the beautiful Pacific Ocean, high above. This event was organized by American Legion Post 222 with assistance from VFW Post 5868.

Memorial Day crowd

Click on photo for a larger image

A shirt-sleeved crowd filled the seats on a beautiful day with blue skies

Many of those in attendance brought flowers to the remembrance to present as their gift of remembrance on their behalf and they lined the center aisles.

Memorial Day Sue Kempf

Click on photo for a larger image

Mayor Sue Kempf speaks while American Legion Vice Commander Richard Moore, Post 222, looks on

Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf and other leaders, were on hand, including VFW Post 5868 Commander John Gabbard, Police Chief Jeff Calvert and more.

Memorial Day John Gabbard

Click on photo for a larger image

VFW Post 5868 Commander John Gabbard offered his memorial address

Much of the morning’s program included the presentation of flower arrangements honoring those that have been lost, including those from the Laguna Beach Police Department, Laguna Beach Fire, leaders of the Patriots Day Parade and many other groups and organizations.

Memorial Day Police chief saluting

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert makes a floral presentation on behalf of his department

Many others took in the day and later the free concert celebrations on the cobblestones at Main Beach, featuring the music of the Laguna Beach Community Jazz and Concert Bands.

Memorial Day Ed Hanke

Click on photo for a larger image

Ed Hanke, president of the Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade, presents flowers in Heisler celebration

Memorial Day 2 people

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) City Councilmember Toni Iseman, along with George Heed, take in the Heisler Park festivities

The Jazz Band played from 11-12:30 p.m. and the Concert Band from 12:45-2 p.m.

Highlights included an eclectic mix of the sounds of big band, Latin, rock and pop, including the accompaniment of jazz vocalist Ginger Hatfield, followed by the patriotic songs, including a medley of military anthems and more.

Memorial Day gun salute

Click on photo for a larger image

Nothing says remembrance like a formal gun salute

 

