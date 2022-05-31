NewLeftHeader

°F

 Volume 14, Issue 43  |  May 31, 2022

Letters to the Editor 053122

Letters to the Editor

Correction to the concern that emails aren’t getting through

In Anne Caenn’s letter titled “Concerns with council skirting the intent of the Brown Act,” Anne states, “When we asked what had happened, we were told that our letters had been “blocked” and “scrubbed” in the city’s email system.” 

I must correct this statement. When Anne Caenn contacted me about the emails she sent that apparently had not been received, I had her email me directly, and discovered that Microsoft’s email protection system flagged her email address as spam, malware, or other email threat. Once flagged by Microsoft as a suspicious or harmful email address, any emails from that address are automatically quarantined and not delivered to the recipient for security reasons. 

I advised IT, who designated her email address as an approved sender to City email recipients, which has (for now) resolved the issue. The City did not “block” or “scrub” Anne Caenn’s emails and is not privy to why Microsoft identified her email as suspicious. There is a comment form on the City’s website that can be used instead to ensure comments are received at www.lagunabeachcity.net/government/departments/city-council/online-comment-form.

Ann Marie McKay, City Clerk

City of Laguna Beach

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.