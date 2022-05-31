NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 43  |  May 31, 2022

Join the Great Plein Air Art Experience

Celebrate more than 100 years of plein air art at Crystal Cove State Park. Come spend a relaxing day capturing the beauty of Crystal Cove on canvas with the guidance of a Crystal Cove plein air artist.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Plein air painting at Crystal Cove

Classes are offered Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 5 through August 30 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and are likely to sell out. Register now.

Sessions are held in Cottage #13 (The Beaches Cottage) in Crystal Cove State Park’s Historic District.

The cost is $100 per workshop; $85 for Conservancy Members.

All supplies are provided. Class size is limited to 12 people, ages 18 and up only. www.crystalcove.org.

 

