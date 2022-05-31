NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 43  |  May 31, 2022

By TOM JOHNSON

A visit to my old hometown reminds me that it’s important to preserve what we have

TOM MARCHThis past weekend I drove to Northern California to attend my niece’s wedding. It was wonderful.

That being said, I was just a few miles from the town I grew up in, Pleasanton, which is located about 40 minutes east of San Francisco. My family moved to P-town, as I call it, back in 1962. There were about 5,000 people in town, give or take a couple of hundred, back then. You basically knew everyone. It was quaint, it was charming and it was small. I loved it.

A number of years later I remember driving home from college in San Diego and when I arrived in P-town late that night, I came across our town’s first traffic light. I remember how concerned I was.

This weekend, everywhere I went was filled with housing or buildings; our downtown was also developed, and although there was still some charm, it had definitely changed!

As I drove home to Orange County on Sunday, I started thinking about those committed folks fighting to preserve their Laguna Beach. I must tell you, it’s worth it. I get it, because once it changes you can never go back.

Today, Pleasanton is 80,000+ people, built from one end of town to the other. And although there’s charm still trying to peek through downtown, it’s just not the same.

Sometimes I wish I would have stayed home in P-town and fought the good fight.

• • •

Business at City Council last week included:

–Agreed on a Disclosure Agreement with the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the OC Fire Authority and the Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety. The agreement allows for the sharing of information in an attempt to find the cause of fires for quicker resolution between multiple agencies.

–Agreed to a $7.5 million low-interest loan agreement with California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank for wastewater system improvements. There will be six projects completed related to this loan over the next year and a half.

–Another low interest loan for $8.5 million, also with the California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank, to complete the second phase of replacement related to NCI, a 4.5-mile wastewater transmission system that carries some two million gallons of wastewater per day from Laguna Beach and Emerald Bay to the SOCWA Coastal Treatment Plant in Aliso Canyon.

The next City Council meeting is Tuesday, June 7. A tentative agenda may be found here.

• • •

Just a reminder that commencement for schools in the Laguna Beach Unified School District takes place on Thursday, June 9. I remind you that these celebrations are for the families and friends of those students graduating.

Here’s the schedule: El Morro and Top of the World both have ceremonies at 8:15 a.m. The El Morro 5th grade promotion will take place on the outside patio and will be followed by students, teachers and guests gathering in the multi-purpose room for a reception.

Top of the World 5th graders celebration takes place in the multiuse room and will be followed by a reception for students, teachers and guests on the lunch patio.

Thurston Middle School will have their 8th grade promotion ceremony at Guyer Field beginning at 3 p.m. IT IS A TICKETED EVENT! For those that would like to see the celebration and don’t have a ticket, go to the LBUSD Media Channel.

Finally, Laguna Beach High School’s graduation is also on Guyer Field beginning at 7 p.m. Again, this is a TICKETED EVENT. Those wanting to view the ceremony, can go to the same school district media channel.

• • •

A Save Our Library petition is circulating around town online asking “Council not to give the County a 25-year lease” until “wholesale upgrades and improvements are negotiated.” The petition’s organizers want to protect the Laguna Beach Library from “mediocrity” and are concerned that “it costs us $2.8 million a year,” when the County only “spends $800,000 to operate it.”

The other option the petition notes is the possibility of going “independent and running it (through the City) like Newport Beach did to great success.”

According to organizers, the goal is to attain 1,000 signatures. To sign, share or find out more, go to https://chng.it/GtXqZG5S.

• • •

The Brooks Street Surf Classic is getting “back on track and in the water this summer,” according to Brandy Faber, Brooks Street Surfing Classic Contest Director. According to Brandy, “the waiting period opens this Friday, June 3.”

The event is sponsored by the Brooks Street Surfing Classic organization and administered by the City of Laguna Beach. This event is open ONLY to Laguna Beach residents and features a variety of age groups. There are also short and longboard, paddleboard and bodyboard events.

For more information, call 949.497.0788 

• • •

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce will have Chamber Night at the Pageant on Tuesday, July 5th. As an active member, you can get tickets for just $60. Check it out at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

• • •

Laguna Live! has a couple of summer kickoffs with great music in the next couple of weeks. First off, on Tuesday, June 7 is a Beth’s Tuesdays event at LBCAC (235 Forest Ave.) with their singer/songwriter showcase, featuring Jason Freddy and Steve Wood at 7 p.m. Tickets at $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Next up is Live! At the Museum on Thursday, June 9 (7-8 p.m.), with award-winning violinist YUEun Kim for their chamber music concert. This one is free to members and $14 for non-members.

Then, the Bluegrass & BBQ is on Sunday, June 12 from 4-7 p.m. at LCAD. Featured will be The Barefoot Movement.

Tickets for Beth’s Tuesday can be found here; YUEun Kim here; and The Barefoot Movement here.

 

