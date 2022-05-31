NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 43  |  May 31, 2022

Spring Gala 2022 raises $682,000+ 053122

Spring Gala 2022 raises $682,000+ to benefit Saddleback’s MemorialCare Breast Center, Women’s Health Pavilion

A distinct buzz of excitement was palpable throughout the Montage Laguna Beach on April 30. Guests were elated to be returning to MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Foundation’s Spring Gala after three years. The black-tie soirée raised more than $682,000, the most ever raised from this event, to benefit the Women’s Health Pavilion and MemorialCare Breast Center at Saddleback Medical Center.

Guests included community philanthropists and supporters; physicians and executive staff from Saddleback Medical Center, as well as representatives from sponsors, including Presenting Sponsor American Career College & West Coast University.

Spring Gala 2022 Christy Ward ladies

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by John Riedy

(L-R) MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Foundation President Christy Ward, Saddleback Medical Center Foundation Chair, Board of Directors, Cathy Han, M.D., Breast Care Navigator Jackie Hower, grateful breast cancer patient Julie Switzer and Saddleback Medical Center CEO Marcia Manker

With clear skies filling the backdrop, the gala kicked off with a hosted cocktail reception on the main lawn overlooking the picturesque Pacific Ocean. After the cocktail reception, the more than 400 guests in gowns and tuxes made their way to the main ballroom, decorated in marble, teal and gold accents. The evening program began with a welcome by Christy Ward, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Foundation president.

“We knew everyone was ready to be at the gala, but you have exceeded our expectations,” Ward said. “Your gifts make the difference in not just offering great care, but the finest, most personalized and truly compassionate care to patients.”

She also thanked and introduced Margaret Pfeiffer, vice president, Clinical Operations, of American Career College. Both institutions provide education to nursing students, many of whom end up working for Saddleback Medical Center.

“The goal for all of us is to provide the best healthcare possible for our patients in this community and the team members at Saddleback are truly heroes for helping us all to achieve that goal,” said Pfeiffer. “We are fortunate to have a long history of training nurses and members of the healthcare team.”

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center CEO Marcia Manker introduced the vision for the night’s cause – the new Women’s Health Pavilion and MemorialCare Breast Center at Saddleback Medical Center – which is breaking ground this summer.

“We have a plan to transform the future of women’s healthcare throughout all stages of their lives and with the help of people in the community like you, that vision will soon become reality,” said Manker.

The Breast Center will relocate to the first floor of the Women’s Health Pavilion, and the expanded and redesigned spa-like environment will be able to serve more patients in our community, according to Manker.

The live auction featured packages such as tickets for 10 to an Angels game in a dugout suite, two tickets to opening night of Shakespeare in the Park in New York City and tickets to Wimbledon in the Royal Box at Centre Court. Additional online silent auction items included a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, a private tour of the United Nations, tickets to Broadway musicals in New York and a Porsche driving experience.

Spring Gala 2022 Levines

Click on photo for a larger image

Spring Gala co-chairs, silver sponsors and Emerald Bay residents Dawn Levine and Gary Levine, M.D., medical director, MemorialCare Breast Center

After the auction, Spring Gala co-chairs Dawn Levine and Gary Levine, M.D., medical director for MemorialCare Breast Centers, introduced an emotional video spotlighting Julie Switzer, a patient (and nurse at Saddleback Medical Center) who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020.

Spring Gala 2022 Rick Reiff

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Rick Reiff and Mary Ann Brown of Laguna Beach with Cathy and Michael Capaldi

Following the video, the auctioneer kicked off the Fund-a-Need, which benefited the Breast Center. At the $5,000 level, an anonymous matching donor was announced, who would match every $5,000 gift up to $50,000.

Spring Gala 2022 Edna and Felix Yan

Click on photo for a larger image

Gala guests and Laguna Beach residents Edna and Felix Yan

Before the dancing began, Cathy Han, M.D., Saddleback Medical Center Foundation board chair, expressed her gratitude by asking each guest to place a hand over their heart.

“When we talk about raising money for the hospital, what we’re really talking about is reflecting on the love we have for our patients,” Han said. “I’m so grateful because what I feel in this room, it’s your heart. Thank you from the bottom of my heart – my heart is full tonight.”

 

