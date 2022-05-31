NewLeftHeader

°F

 Volume 14, Issue 43  |  May 31, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 053122

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

June gloom   

Dennis 5Here comes June, and we all know what that means – gloom time. Memorial weekend in Latin means three days of gloom to usher in that annual gray-time event that we endure sometimes days on end. I jokingly refer to it as suicide weather, but at least it’s a walk in the park compared to what they deal with up in the gloomy, depressing Pacific Northwest – for an average of at least nine months a year.

In an average year, we’ll see around 12-15 days in June when the sun never makes an appearance, but that total varies from year to year. Things begin to improve somewhat by the last week or so. If we’re lucky, we’ll get a June when there’s only one or two days of gloom like in 1976 and 1996, but in June 1975 and 1982, there were only a couple of days with sunshine. 

Bouts of heavy morning drizzle or very light rain can accompany the gloomier days, but rain totals are normally only a few hundredths of an inch of precipitation. June averages only around a tenth of an inch of the wet stuff. However, there was one June when nearly one inch fell from a very late in the season North Pacific low that plowed through here. That low also produced a few inches of snow above 8,000 feet. Roughly 80% of the time in June, we go rainless.

The month of June here in Laguna has an average hi-lo temp of around 74-61 degrees. It’s been as hot as 101 in 1979, 1981 and 1990. Our coolest June temp was 49 in 1953. June’s average ocean temp is around 67-68 degrees, but it’s been as chilly as 56 in 1975 and as warm as 81 on June 16, 1981. It was 75 degrees in June 1972 and June 1997, which were both El Niño years. On Sunday, May 29, local ocean temps were in the mid 60s which is pretty close to the average for the end of May. On Sunday at 1 p.m., the skies were clear. Yippee!

The monster El Niño event of 1997-98 saw a record four hurricanes reaching Category 5 status with winds of 157 mph or higher. There was Guillermo (Bill) in late July and most of August 1997, which became the longest living Eastern Pacific tropical system on record. He maintained his name for 31 days, a record that surely won’t be broken anytime soon. Bill’s journey through the Pacific was also a record setter as his entire journey spanned a total of 6,000 miles. 

Then in mid-August, Ignacio appeared on the scene, reaching Category 5 status when he was about 700 miles south of Baja’s tip. However, waves here were minimal due to Ignacio’s westward forward movement. He eventually pooped out around a week later well south of the Hawaiian Islands and posed no threat whatsoever to them. 

Then came Category 5 Linda, who eventually became the strongest Eastern Pacific system of all time with sustained winds of 184 mph and gusts up to 225! Linda’s central pressure bottomed out at a mind-blowing 892 millibars, a record that stood until October 2015 when Cat. 5 Patricia became the new heavyweight champion. She had sustained winds of 200 mph with gusts as high as 230 mph and a new record low central pressure of 884 millibars. Finally, there was Cat. 5 Nora, who barely missed the resort town of Cabo San Lucas at the tip of Baja as her outer bands produced tropical storm force winds of 70 mph. Believe me, folks, it could have been a lot worse. They really dodged a bullet on that one! 

See y’all again on Friday, ALOHA!

 

