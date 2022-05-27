NewLeftHeader

Beloved principal Chris Duddy has died

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Wednesday morning, the news of the passing of El Morro Principal Chris Duddy stirred the community. Duddy, the beloved principal, died in his sleep. He was just 57.

“We have extremely sad and urgent news to share with our El Morro families,” said Laguna Beach Unified School District Superintendent Jason Viloria. “We are deeply saddened to inform you that our beloved Principal, Mr. Chris Duddy passed away (Wednesday, May 25) night in his sleep. Mr. Duddy has been an incredible partner and leader in our El Morro family and Laguna Beach Unified School District. This is incredibly shocking news to share and we are all working diligently to support our El Morro teachers, staff and students. We also share our deepest sorrows and sympathy with Mr. Duddy’s wife, children and family.”

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Principal Duddy doing what he loved, interacting with his students

Duddy, who has served LBUSD for 24 years, was scheduled to retire on June 30.

El Morro had an Open House scheduled for Wednesday evening that was subsequently cancelled.

A vigil took place Wednesday evening at Guyer Field with several hundred people attending.

Photo by Scott Brashier

The community gathers to mourn the passing of Chris Duddy

Photo by Scott Brashier

Fifth graders singing Rascal Flatts’ “My Wish for You” at the vigil

Photo by Scott Brashier

 

