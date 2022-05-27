NewLeftHeader

Meet Pet of the Week Ester

Ester is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a 2-year-old rabbit who is spayed. She would do great as a house rabbit due to her small size. Ester loves to lie and cuddle with those nearest to her. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Ester adopted as soon as possible. 

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of fifty percent.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

